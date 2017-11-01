‘Me, Myself & I’ Canceled? CBS Pulls Bobby Moynihan Series From Schedule

Six episodes and done? Well, not quite. CBS has pulled Me, Myself & I from its Monday night lineup, the network announced Wednesday.

The Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live) comedy, which also stars John Larroquette and Jack Dylan Grazer, only aired six of its 13 ordered episodes. CBS’s sophomore sitcom, Man With a Plan, starring Matt LeBlanc will return to the lineup a little earlier than planned, airing its first Season 2 episode on Nov. 13. 9JKL will move to the 9:30/8:30c time slot where Me, Myself & I aired.

While an official cancellation announcement has yet to be made, one can assume the end is near for Me, Myself & I. TV Line reports the series is still in production and will air its remaining episodes at some point.