Rotten Tomatoes Ranks 8 TV Musical Adaptations (Sorry, ‘Dirty Dancing’)

A little song, a little dance, and it’s live? What’s not to love about Broadway and Hollywood’s best musicals hitting the small screen?

Rotten Tomatoes, the movie and TV review website, complied a list of the TV’s top musicals based on their certified Fresh—or Rotten—rating.

The Wiz Live! (NBC): Fresh at 92%

Grease: Live! (FOX): Fresh at 91%

Hairspray Live! (NBC): Fresh at 79%

The Passion (FOX): Fresh at 60%

Peter Pan Live! (NBC): Rotten at 59%

The Sound of Music Live! (NBC): Rotten at 44%

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again (FOX): Rotten at 28%

Dirty Dancing (ABC): Rotten at 20%

Soon to air on TV are NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar and Bye Bye Birdie, plus Fox’s version of the 1983 feature film, A Christmas Story and Rent.