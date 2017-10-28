Rotten Tomatoes Ranks 8 TV Musical Adaptations (Sorry, ‘Dirty Dancing’)

A little song, a little dance, and it’s live? What’s not to love about Broadway and Hollywood’s best musicals hitting the small screen?

Rotten Tomatoes, the movie and TV review website, complied a list of the TV’s top musicals based on their certified Fresh—or Rotten—rating.

The Wiz Live! (NBC): Fresh at 92%
Grease: Live! (FOX): Fresh at 91%
Hairspray Live! (NBC): Fresh at 79%
The Passion (FOX): Fresh at 60%
Peter Pan Live! (NBC): Rotten at 59%
The Sound of Music Live! (NBC): Rotten at 44%
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do the Time Warp Again (FOX): Rotten at 28%
Dirty Dancing (ABC): Rotten at 20%

Soon to air on TV are NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar and Bye Bye Birdie, plus Fox’s version of the 1983 feature film, A Christmas Story and Rent.

