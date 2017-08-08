Maya Rudolph Joins Fox's 'A Christmas Story'
Virginia Sherwood/NBC
Maya Rudolph will star as Ralphie's mother in Fox's newest live musical event, A Christmas Story.
A Christmas Story is inspired by the film A Christmas Story and the Tony-nominated Broadway production A Christmas Story: The Musical. The Fox production will feature new songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land), who scored the Broadway show.
The three-hour production airs on Sunday, December 17 at 7/6c. (There will be a tape-delay for the west coast.)