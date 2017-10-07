WATCH: The Best 3 Minutes From ‘The Magicians’ NYCC Panel

(L-R) Actors Stella Maeve, Jason Ralph, Hale Appleman, Summer Bishil, Arjun Gupta, and Olivia Dudley from Syfy's 'The Magicians' pose for a portrait during Comic-Con 2017 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Magic is real and it was on tap during Saturday’s panel for The Magicians at New York Comic Con, which kicked off with a three-minute primer on the standout Syfy show.

Don’t worry, even if you couldn’t make the event, TV Insider has the clip for you exclusively below. Just click play and TADA!

After the catch-up guide ran, the cast took the stage to look back on their last two seasons at Brakebills University, break down their toughest scenes and share tidbits about the upcoming third season currently shooting in Vancouver.

Unfortunately, those gathered—Jason Ralph (Quentin), Stella Maeve (Julia), Olivia Taylor Dudley (Alice), Hale Appleman (Eliot), Summer Bishil (Margo), Arjun Gupta (Penny) and EPs Sera Gamble and John McNamara—couldn’t reveal too much about what we will see onscreen and even some of the off-screen tales were a little too racy to recount here. So let’s just say that this crew has no problem conjuring up the fun.

The Magicians returns in 2018, Syfy