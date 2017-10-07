WATCH: The Best 3 Minutes From ‘The Magicians’ NYCC Panel

Damian Holbrook
1 Comment
The Magicians - Stella Maeve, Jason Ralph, Hale Appleman, Summer Bishil, Arjun Gupta, and Olivia Dudley
Exclusive
Robby Klein/Getty Images for Tv Guide Magazine
(L-R) Actors Stella Maeve, Jason Ralph, Hale Appleman, Summer Bishil, Arjun Gupta, and Olivia Dudley from Syfy's 'The Magicians' pose for a portrait during Comic-Con 2017 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California.

The Magicians

 More

Magic is real and it was on tap during Saturday’s panel for The Magicians at New York Comic Con, which kicked off with a three-minute primer on the standout Syfy show.

Don’t worry, even if you couldn’t make the event, TV Insider has the clip for you exclusively below. Just click play and TADA!

After the catch-up guide ran, the cast took the stage to look back on their last two seasons at Brakebills University, break down their toughest scenes and share tidbits about the upcoming third season currently shooting in Vancouver.

Unfortunately, those gathered—Jason Ralph (Quentin), Stella Maeve (Julia), Olivia Taylor Dudley (Alice), Hale Appleman (Eliot), Summer Bishil (Margo), Arjun Gupta (Penny) and EPs Sera Gamble and John McNamara—couldn’t reveal too much about what we will see onscreen and even some of the off-screen tales were a little too racy to recount here. So let’s just say that this crew has no problem conjuring up the fun.

The Magicians returns in 2018, Syfy

 

The Magicians - Syfy

The Magicians where to stream

The Magicians

Hale Appleman

Jason Ralph

Olivia Taylor Dudley

Stella Maeve

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
King Charles III, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh on horseback during Trooping the Colour at Horse Guards Parade on June 17, 2023 in London, England
1
How to Watch the Trooping the Colour 2024 in the US
Harry Jowsey and Melinda Berry in 'Perfect Match' Season 2
2
‘Perfect Match’: Melinda Berry Responds to Harry Jowsey Kissing Scandal
Deon and Karen Derrico of 'Doubling Down With the Derricos'
3
TLC Stars Deon & Karen Derrico Secretly Split After 19 Years of Marriage
Danny Pino in 'Hotel Cocaine' on MGM+
4
‘Hotel Cocaine’: Everything to Know About New Crime Drama From ‘Narcos’ Co-Creator
Hosts Kevin Jonas and Franklin Jonas in 'Claim to Fame' Season 2
5
‘Claim to Fame’ Season 3 Promo Reveals First Look at Cast