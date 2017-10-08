WATCH: Barbara Kean Is up to No Good in New ‘Gotham’ NYCC Footage

(L-R) Actors Erin Richards, Alexander Siddig, Drew Powell, Camren Bicondova, Cory Michael Smith, Ben McKenzie, Jessica Lucas, and Robin Taylor from FOX's 'Gotham' pose for a portrait during Comic-Con 2017 at Hard Rock Hotel San Diego on July 22, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Well that explains where Babs got all the funding for her new armory, and how she came back to life after being electrocuted. But can someone please explain dog boy?!

At Sundays’s New York Comic Con panel, Gotham dropped a sizzle reel that was mostly a catch-up guide to the fourth season so far, until a tease for this week’s episode—”The Demon’s Head”—popped up on screen.

In the clip, fans saw Barbara Kean (Erin Richards) cahooting with Ra’s al Ghul (Alexander Siddig), the immortal villain out to recruit young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz). As we learned last week, the pair is working to secure an ancient sword that is key to Ghul’s plan from Lil’ Batman and, in a disturbing twist, have employed feral “dog boy” Anubis and his handler to hunt down the coveted blade.



Afterward, the entire cast took the stage for what may have been the con’s biggest single-show gathering. Ben McKenzie (Gordon) talked about writing the “Demon’s Head” episode, while Morena Baccarin teased Lee’s return, newbie Crystal Reed opened up about joining as Sofia Falcone and David Mazouz raved about suiting up as the Dark Knight.

Also joining in with tales of Gotham were Donal Logue (Bullock), Robin Lord Taylor (Penguin), Cory Michael Smith (Nygma), Camren Bicondova (Selina), Sean Pertwee (Alfred), Richards, Jessica Lucas (Tabitha), Drew Powell (Solomon Grundy), Chris Chalk (Lucius Fox), Siddig and executive producer Danny Cannon, who gave the crowd some insight into what is coming up on the show as it heads toward its winter mid-season finale (and it was juicy!). Then, as things wrapped up, the crowd was given one last treat: This rap video celebrating the villains of Gotham. Ch-ch-check it out.

