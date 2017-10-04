‘Will & Grace’ Preview: Is Will Truman a Hot Anchorman? Ben Platt Thinks So!

Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Ben Platt as Blake in the 'Who's Your Daddy?' episode of Will & Grace
Chris Haston/NBC
Eric McCormack as Will Truman, Ben Platt as Blake.

Will & Grace

How hot is Will Truman (Eric McCormack) to younger gays? We find out in the second episode of the Will & Grace revival when Tony winner Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen) guests as a 23-year old gay man, Blake, and takes an immediate liking to Will. Could this be love, lust or something in between?

Also in this week’s episode, Jack (Sean Hayes) finds a hot, young guy of his own, but faces a different challenge than his BFF Will when the guy thinks Jack is younger than he really is. How will Jack convince his dreamboat that he really isn’t a middle-aged gay guy? Cue the physical comedy!

Check out this clip from Thursday’s episode with Blake swooning over Will and likening him to someone you might see report the news on your television:

