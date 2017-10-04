Pauley Perrette Leaving ‘NCIS’ After 15 Seasons

Grab Your News! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our NCIS Newsletter:

It’s the end of an era. After 15 seasons on NCIS, Pauley Perrette is departing the CBS drama. The actress, who plays Abby Sciuto on the CBS drama, broke the news to fans over social media early Wednesday.

“So, it is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season. There have been all kinds of false stories as to why (NO I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!),” the actress wrote.

“It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years.”

Perrette is one of last two remaining original cast members including David McCallum and star/ executive producer Mark Harmon.

Perrette has been a fan-favorite of the series since its debut in 2003 as Abby, a peppy, goth-dressing forensic specialist.

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/9c, CBS