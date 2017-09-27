‘Shadowhunters’ Cast Members Revealed for New York Comic Con Panel

Jim Halterman
Comments
The cast of Shadowhunters at New York Comic Con - Emeraude Toubia, Dominic Sherwood, Katherine McNamara, Matthew Daddario, Alberto Rosende, Isaiah Mustafa
Exclusive
Lou Rocco/ABC
The cast of Shadowhunters at last year's New York Comic Con.

Shadowhunters

 More

Some shadowhunters, werewolves and a few producers holding all the secrets of Freeform’s hit series Shadowhunters will descend upon the Big Apple next month for New York Comic Con.

We’ve known for awhile that Shadowhunters and freshman series Beyond will be featured in Freeform’s Super Sci-Fi Q&A panel on Saturday, October 7, but the network finally revealed on Wednesday the names of the Shadowhunters cast members who will be in attendance.

Katherine McNamara (Clary), Isaiah Mustafa (Luke), Matthew Daddario (Alec) and Alisha Wainwright (Maia) will take part in the panel and  reveal as much as they can about the upcoming third season of the series based on the popular book series, The Mortal InstrumentsTV Guide Magazine‘s Jim Halterman will moderate the Shadowhunters panel at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. More details on the Beyond panel will be released soon

Visit newyorkcomiccon.com for more details. Shadowhunters returns for its third season in early 2018.

