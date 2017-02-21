‘Shadowhunters’: Breaking Down Climon With Kat McNamara and Alberto Rosende (VIDEO)

Jim Halterman
Comments
Alberto Rosende and Katherine McNamara in Shadowhunters
Exclusive
Freeform/Ian Watson
Alberto Rosende and Katherine McNamara

Climon is ON!

As we all saw in Monday night’s episode of Shadowhunters, long time friends Clary (Katherine McNamara) and Simon (Alberto Rosende) finally went beyond being just friends, with Simon admitting his love for Clary and Clary responding with…a fabulous kiss!

'Shadowhunters': Can Alec Balance Malec and His Shadowhunter Duties?
Related

'Shadowhunters': Can Alec Balance Malec and His Shadowhunter Duties?

While the first season of the Freeform series focused on the budding relationship of Shadowhunter Jace (Dominic Sherwood) and Clary, as she learned about her own Shadowhunter powers, that potential romance stalled when the two found out they were brother and sister. Simon, always there for his best friend, has always had big feelings for Clary, but never revealed them to her. Of course, while Clary has never really looked at Simon the way he looks at her, once Simon started setting his sights elsewhere (like with Maia), Clary definitely took notice in a new way (and recognized that Simon had been spending some time on his abs!).

RELATED: Sign up for TV Insider’s Shawdowhunters Newsletter

In this exclusive video, McNamara and Rosende discuss the history of the characters and how we arrived at the point where Climon is suddenly more than a fantasy.

Shadowhunters, Monday, 8/7c, Freeform

Shadowhunters key art
Katherine McNamara

Katherine McNamara

Dominic Sherwood

Dominic Sherwood

Alberto Rosende

Alberto Rosende

Emeraude Toubia

Emeraude Toubia

Matthew Daddario

Matthew Daddario

Isaiah Mustafa

Isaiah Mustafa

Harry Shum

Harry Shum

Alisha Wainwright

Alisha Wainwright

Luke Baines

Luke Baines

Full Cast & Crew

Freeform

Series

2016–2019

TV14

Science fiction

Fantasy

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Shadowhunters ›

Shadowhunters

Alberto Rosende

Katherine McNamara




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange in American Horror Story: Coven - 'Fearful Pranks Ensue'
1
‘AHS’ Season 13 Sets ‘Coven’/’Apocalypse’ Reunion With Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson & More
Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan attend the
2
Are ‘Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause & Emma Hernan Still Friends?
Sig Hansen
3
‘Deadliest Catch’: Captain Sig Hansen Suffers Medical Emergency at Sea
Mark Harmon as Gibbs in 'NCIS: Origins' Season 2 Episode 5
4
‘NCIS’ & ‘Origins’ Crossover Photos: Mark Harmon & Roma Maffia Return
Sheinelle Jones, Peter Alexander, Laura Jarrett, Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, Al Roker, Willie Geist, Dylan Dreyer, and Carson Daly on the Friday, October 31, episode of NBC's 'Today.'
5
Halloween 2025: See ‘Today’ Show & More TV Stars’ Amazing Costumes (PHOTOS)