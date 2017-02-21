‘Shadowhunters’: Breaking Down Climon With Kat McNamara and Alberto Rosende (VIDEO)

Climon is ON!

As we all saw in Monday night’s episode of Shadowhunters, long time friends Clary (Katherine McNamara) and Simon (Alberto Rosende) finally went beyond being just friends, with Simon admitting his love for Clary and Clary responding with…a fabulous kiss!

While the first season of the Freeform series focused on the budding relationship of Shadowhunter Jace (Dominic Sherwood) and Clary, as she learned about her own Shadowhunter powers, that potential romance stalled when the two found out they were brother and sister. Simon, always there for his best friend, has always had big feelings for Clary, but never revealed them to her. Of course, while Clary has never really looked at Simon the way he looks at her, once Simon started setting his sights elsewhere (like with Maia), Clary definitely took notice in a new way (and recognized that Simon had been spending some time on his abs!).

In this exclusive video, McNamara and Rosende discuss the history of the characters and how we arrived at the point where Climon is suddenly more than a fantasy.

