PaleyFest Fall TV Previews Event Adds Talent for 'Menendez Murders,' 'Future Man' and More

More big names are coming to the Paley Center for Media's annual Fall TV Preview panels. The 10-day event in Los Angeles presents screening of new and returning comedies and dramas coming this fall as well as select panels with cast and producers to talk about their respective series.

Added to previously announced talent, Maya Rudolph will join the panel for Netflix's animated comedy Big Mouth on September 14 alongside creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, executive producers Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett and actors Jessi Klein and Jason Mantzoukas. The series premieres September 29 on Netflix.

Haley Joel Osment and Ed Begley, Jr. join Hulu's Future Man panel with Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe and Derek Wilson on September 8. The series premieres November 14 on Hulu.

For NBC's Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, Edie Falco, Gus Halper, Miles Gaston Villanueva, Heather Graham, EPs Dick Wolf and Rene Balcer will be joined by Lolita Davidovich (who plays Kitty Menendez) and Carlos Gomez (Jose Menendez). That screening and panel is on September 11. The eight-episode series premieres September 26 on NBC.

Other series having screenings and panels throughout the event include The Orville, Queen Sugar, The Mindy Project, Berlin Station, Me Myself and I, Dynasty, Shameless and more.

The PaleyFest Fall TV Previews event runs September 6-16 in Beverly Hills. Full schedule here. For tickets, visit the website.