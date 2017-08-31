First Look: Tina Fey Is a Bossypants in the Season Premiere of 'Great News'

Great news for Great News fans! Tina Fey guest stars as cable network MMN’s new honcho on Season 2 of the NBC sitcom. The 30 Rock vet—an executive producer of the comedy—debuts on the September 28 season premiere as Diana St. Tropez, CEO of the company that owns the news outlet. “Diana comes to shape up the place and pull the network to No. 1,” Fey explains. She will weather some stormy situations during her three-episode stint, butting heads with Carol (Andrea Martin, near left, with Fey) and Portia (Nicole Richie). “We end up in a squad feud,” says Fey, adding that the beef goes viral. “There is a diss track.”

Great News, Returning Thursday, Sept. 28, 9:30/8:30c, NBC</strong