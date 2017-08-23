EPIX Renews 'Get Shorty' for Season 2

After only two episodes, EPIX, the premium pay network, has renewed its new series version of Elmore Leonard's bestselling novel, Get Shorty, for a second season.

The series, created by Davey Holmes (Shameless), stars Chris O'Dowd (Bridesmaids) as a hitman who decides to try to leave his criminal past behind and become a producer in Hollywood with the help of a washed up producer, played by Ray Romano (Everybody Loves Raymond).

“EPIX is proud to be the home of Get Shorty, which has been the perfect addition to our scripted original slate,” said EPIX President and CEO, Mark Greenberg. “Get Shorty is our most successful original scripted series to date, and continues to deliver phenomenal performances. We are thrilled to be working again with MGM Television, Davey Holmes, Chris O’Dowd, Ray Romano and the Get Shorty team on a second season.”

Get Shorty was also a successful 1995 motion picture starring John Travolta, Danny DeVito, Gene Hackman and Rene Russo.

Get Shorty, Sundays, 10/9c, EPIX