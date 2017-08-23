5 Questions With Tricia Helfer of Fox's 'Lucifer' and Hallmark Channel's 'Sun, Sand and Romance'

Hallmark Channel’s breezy original movie Sun, Sand & Romance premieres on Aug. 26 and has all the elements needed for summer fun, but with a few adventurous twists. The flick was filmed on location in Cancún, Mexico, and Tricia Helfer (of Fox’s Lucifer) stars as a woman who has become so bogged down by work that she’s lost her sense of adventure. But luckily, the actress got to experience the tropical location’s most exciting activities.

“We did paddle boarding, and we did some zip lining, and we did some horseback riding. And tomorrow, we’re filming in a cenote!” the actress says of the water-filled sinkholes that are common to Mexico.

Here, the actress answers our “5 Questions.”

1. What three foods do you have to have in your fridge or pantry?

I have to have hummus. I have to have almond milk. And I would have to say that I have to have lettuce.

2. If your TV had only three networks on it, what would you be watching?

I would probably have CNN. I would have Netflix. Gosh, I don’t know. I think I’ll say Fox, because if I don’t say Fox, I’m in trouble.

3. Tell us about a time when you were completely starstruck.

I was presenting at the NHL awards, and I was pulled into the green room because I was about to go onstage. When I walked in, I was just surrounded by all the hockey greats! I was an Edmonton Oilers fan growing up, and there was Wayne Gretzky and Mark Messier and I can’t even remember who else was in the room. I made my way over to the corner, and I think I stood behind a big bucket full of water and Gatorade. I just stood there and stared at everyone!

4. What do you think you’d be doing for a living if you weren’t an actor?

I would most likely be either in psychology or in animal behavior, animal psychology. Animal behavior or something. That’s what I was planning on doing before I got sidetracked and went into modeling and then acting.

5. Sun, Sand & Romance takes place on location in Cancún, Mexico; where is your dream travel destination?

Oh, gosh, that’s hard to pick because there’s so many amazing places around the world. One of the things I want to do that I have not done yet is go on safari in Africa. I hope to get there in my lifetime and see the amazing animals that we don’t have in the States.

Sun, Sand and Romance, Saturday, Aug. 26 at 9/8c, Hallmark Channel

Lucifer, Mondays beginning Oct. 2 at 8/7c, Fox