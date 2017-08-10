Ben Platt to Guest Star on 'Will & Grace' Revival in Mystery Role

Is a Will & Grace musical episode actually happening? NBC announced Thursday that Tony Award winner Ben Platt will guest star on the comedy this fall.

Details about Platt's character have not been revealed, but it has long been rumored that a musical episode of the series would be featured in the revival. Platt won the Tony in 2017 for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his work in the hit Broadway musical, Dear Evan Hansen.

EXCITING NEWS: The talented, Tony Award winning @BenSPLATT will be guest starring this fall on @nbcwillandgrace. A post shared by Sean Hayes (@seanhayes) on Aug 10, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Shooting on Season 1 of the 16-episode Will & Grace reboot began last week, with the cast posting photos of their reunion on social media. The new season is expected to pick up years after the old series ended, but will completely ignore the 2006 series finale where an older Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) meet up after a 20-year estrangement. Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes will reprise their roles as Karen and Jack, respectively.

Will & Grace was picked up by NBC for a second season last week.

Will & Grace, Season Premiere, Sept. 28, 9/8c, NBC