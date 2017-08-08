HBO Renews Issa Rae's 'Insecure' for Third Season

Molly (Yvonne Orji) will have more time to teach her best friend Issa (Issa Rae) how to ho thanks to a Season 3 renewal of Insecure.

HBO announced the renewal Tuesday along with a Season 4 renewal of Dwayne Johnson's Ballers.

“We’re thrilled that the summer lineup of Ballers and Insecure connected with our viewers out of the gate,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO programming said in a statement. “We’re so proud to work with Dwayne, Issa and all of the amazing talent in both shows.”

Insecure, a comedy about an awkward African-American woman living and navigating life in Los Angeles, is currently airing on the premium cable network. The series also stars Jay Ellis and Lisa Joyce. Prentice Penny serves as showrunner and executive producer, along with EPs Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, and Jonathan Berry.

Johnson stars as Spencer Strasmore in Ballers, a retired NFL star turned financial manager in Miami. The series also stars Rob Corddry, John David Washington, Omar Benson Miller, Donovan Carter, Troy Garity, London Brown, Jazmyn Simon and Dulé Hill.

Insecure, Sundays, 10:30/9:30c, HBO

Ballers, Sundays, 10/9c, HBO