'RHONY': Luann D'Agostino and Husband Tom File For Divorce

Tom D'Agostino Jr. and Luann de Lesseps attend the Nicole Miller collection Front Row during, New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery 2, Skylight Clarkson Sq on February 10, 2017 in New York City.

The marriage of Luann and Tom D'Agostino wasn't meant to be after all. The Real Housewives of New York City pair, who weathered a rocky relationship on the Bravo show, announced their divorce Friday afternoon.

The former Countess, 52, made the divorce Twitter official, writing, "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"

News of the split shouldn't come as a surprise to fans of the reality show. Tom D'Agostino's alleged infidelities played a major role in Season 8 of RHONY, with series' star Bethenny Frankel providing evidence to Luann of her then-finacé's cheating ways in one of the season's most memorable episodes.

In July, Page Six reported that Luann and Tom were involved in a verbal altercation at a New York restaurant that ended with the Mrs. D'Agostino slapping her husband. She later denied the incident in an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. We guess money can't buy you class.

“There have been a lot of problems,” a source told People.com. “She felt he was using her for her fame and he went from Ramona to Sonja to her. He’s a Housewife groupie.”

Luann and Tom married on December 31, 2016, in Palm Beach, Florida.

Co-star Ramona Singer—who dated Tom prior to Luann—replied to Luann's tweet, simply stating, "I am so sad for you ...." No word yet from the other Housewives.

The Real Housewives of New York City, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Bravo