Big Apple Circus: 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Are Back for Season 9

Ingela Ratledge
The Real Housewives of New York City - Dorinda Medley and Carole Radziwill
eidi Gutman/Bravo
Dorinda Medley and Carole Radziwill

Last time around on The Real Housewives of New York City, friendships in the Big Apple had turned rotten to the core. So it should come as no surprise that the ladies—Luann de Lesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Carole Radziwill and newcomer Tinsley Mortimer—are feeling touchy as they begin Season 9. “We got off to a slow start,” confirms Dorinda (above left, with Carole). “There was radio silence between a lot of us after the reunion.”

Of course, forced togetherness has a way of bringing issues to a head. While Luann throws herself into wedding planning—and smarts over her castmates’ wariness of her fiancé—multiple alliances shift. “Some of us are recognizing, ‘Maybe we don’t have to be friends,’” says Dorinda. Fair enough, as long as she keeps coining her GIF-worthy turns of phrase. “There are some funny ones coming up,” Dorinda says, noting that fans quote her greatest hits back to her. “I was at CVS last night, and a guy came up and said, ‘I’ll tell you how I’m doing: Not well, bitch!’”

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season Premiere, Wednesday, April 5, 9/8c, Bravo

