'Shadowhunters': Will Tudor on Jonathan's Next Move; Plus, Check out Malec at Comic-Con (VIDEO)

You know that ticking time bomb that sometimes comes in the middle of a drama to shake everything up as we wait to see if it explodes or not? On Freeform's Shadowhunters, that time bomb is named Jonathan (Will Tudor), the emotionally fractured son of Valentine (Alan Van Sprang) and brother to Clary (Katherine McNamara).

As we saw in last week's episode, Jonathan, whether in his charred self or when he masquerades as Sebastian (who he killed a few episodes back), is both fragile and child-like in his emotions but also fueled by a hurt and anger that make him a lethal bundle of something that could erupt and destroy everything.

As we move into the final episodes of Season 2, Tudor took the time to give us a window into where Jonathan is, how that attempt to kiss Clary revealed much about him and how worried we should be now that young Max (Jack Fulton) has figured out that Sebastian and Jonathan are the same person. (As an added bonus, our Comic-Con video interview with Matthew Daddario and Harry Shum Jr is at the end of this post for your viewing pleasure!)

How would you describe Jonathan's relationship with Valentine? Are they equal allies, or is it more of a father/son dynamic?

Will Tudor: It’s an extremely fraught, purely working relationship they have at the moment. Because of Valentine’s treatment of him as a child, Jonathan can never trust him, but their alliance is certainly of benefit to him at this point. Jonathan wants more than anything to have family—someone who will love him; Valentine has proven he is not that, although I think he will always have that hope at the back of mind. Overall, though, I think he sees Valentine as someone he can control and manipulate to further his own agenda.