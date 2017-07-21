'Game of Thrones' Comic-Con Panel Live Blog

Winter is here ... and so is the San Diego Comic-Con Game of Thrones panel. Let TV Insider be your front-row seat as HBO's pop culture phenom's panelists and a super-secret moderator take the stage.

Panelists include cast members Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy), Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark), Conleth Hill (Varys) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark).

Game of Thrones @ SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON LIVE BLOG

2:27: This guy shows up to ask if they're ready to become the children of the cold. Says he's because of the Marines. Cunningham marvels that that's what the Night King is so formidable — he's in the Marines.

2:25: Turner says Jon Snow and Sansa have to stop fighting, drop the sibling rivalry and work together.

2:20: Nairn asks each what they want to do after GoT ends:

Turner: "I don’t know if I could comedy after this. I’m in a very dark place right now."

Allen: Says he would do anything that comes his way. Definitely wants to direct.

Christie: "Please someone put me in a musical" — a Marlena Dietrich, gender-bending kind of thing." Says the jury is out on whether she can sing. "I hear they can do all sorts of technology these days!"

Wright: Game of Thrones, the rom-com musical

Bradley — wants to head back to the stage

Cunningham – Thinks the last episode should be a musical. “Let’s finish with a high-kicking number!

Hill: Ready to rest. “I've done it all. Good night!"

Anderson: Wants to make films — or star in one of the Game of Thrones spinoffs. "I’m greedy. I want to do everything."Wants to put his hat in the ring for the spinoffs.

Emmanuel: Musicals, too.

2:10: Nairn asks each who do they wish hadn't been killed off ("Hodor"):

Christie: Hodor and Captain Stark

Allen: Khal Drogo (crowd cheers)

Hill: Catelyn Stark ... and Hodor.

Anderson: Ned Stark

Turner: Joffrey (crowd freaks out)

Cunningham: Shireen (crowd cheers again)

Emmanuel: Hodor (and she really means that)

Bradley: Rob Stark. And Jon Snow, just so he wouldn't have had to talk about it for a whole @#$% year.

Wright: Hodor. "I dont even like you that much," retorts Nairn.

2:05: Nairn asks Emmanuel if Dany should have made Missandei her hand over Tyrion. Emmanuel is all about the girl power, but says Tyrion is better qualified for the job.

2:04: Cunningham says he loves how simple Davos is in his mission and motives.

2:02: Turner says Sansa is searching for happiness, but not love. "Noooooooo!," cries a fan in the darkness. Sansa trusts no one, be it family member, man or woman. "And I thinks that's important when you're playing the Game of Thrones.

1:56: Nairn asks what the first law each would pass if they scored the Iron Throne:

Christie: That women could be knights.

Allen: That everyone could come back to life.

Hill: That Comic-Cons are free for all.

Anderson: Free puppies for everyone. And unicorns are real!

Turner: Unlimited carbs. "Sorry, but that’s what I want."

Cunningham: Free Dornish wine for all!

Emmanuel: Education and language lessons for everyone.

Bradley — Maesters have to clean up their own stinkin’ mess.

Nairn takes his own question: It would be illegal for someone to have to tote another. Chides Hempstead Wright for not saying thank you.

1:48: Sophie Turner, sporting a killer plaid suit, says Sansa is indeed a match for Little Finger. Liam Cunningham — Davos wouldn't hunt Melisandre down, but if he happened to cross paths with her, “he’d pop a cap in her ass.”

1:41: Alfie Allen cradles dog Abby on the panel. Nairn suggests to Christie that Brienne of Tarth and Hodor would make a good couple. Christie says she loves that Brienne is crushing on no one. Maybe.

1:39: Hodor in the house! Kristian Nairn is our moderator!

1:33: Game of Thrones panel kicks off from Hall H.