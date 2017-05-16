ABC Orders ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff Set in Firehouse

Lori Acken
Comments
Grey's Anatomy - Ellen Pompeo
ABC/Richard Cartwright)
Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey in Grey's Anatomy

Grey’s Anatomy is getting a smoldering spinoff. At ABC’s upfront presentation, network chief Channing Dungey announced that the network has ordered a new Shondaland drama — this one set in a Seattle firehouse and focused on a new tribe of lifesavers — straight to series.

According to ABC, the as yet untitled series “follows a group of heroic firefighters. From the captain to the newest recruit, we follow these brave men and women as they risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.”

Katy Perry Joins 'American Idol' Reboot at ABC
Related

Katy Perry Joins 'American Idol' Reboot at ABC

“No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda,” Dungey said, and Grey’s’ signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spinoff.”

Grey’s showrunner Stacy McKee will pen scripts and also executive produce the series, along with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. The new offering is expected to roll out in a future Grey’s episode.

Grey's Anatomy - ABC

Grey's Anatomy where to stream

Grey's Anatomy

Shonda Rhimes

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mishael Morgan at Daytime Emmys
1
Mishael Morgan Returns to ‘Y&R’ – Fans React
The cast of NCIS
2
‘NCIS’: Will Torres Lose His Badge? Plus, Scoop on Ducky Tribute
Bobby Berk in 'Queer Eye' - Season 8, Episode 4
3
Bobby Berk Reveals Why He’s Really Leaving ‘Queer Eye’
Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz in 'Chicago Fire'
4
Is Cruz Leaving ‘Chicago Fire’? 3 Ways to Fix Tension With Severide
Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt in 'Interview With the Vampire' movie (1994); Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid in 'Interview With the Vampire' Season 1 (2022)
5
Jacob Anderson Calls ‘IWTV’ Movie ‘Really Disappointing’