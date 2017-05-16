ABC Orders ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spinoff Set in Firehouse

Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

Grey’s Anatomy is getting a smoldering spinoff. At ABC’s upfront presentation, network chief Channing Dungey announced that the network has ordered a new Shondaland drama — this one set in a Seattle firehouse and focused on a new tribe of lifesavers — straight to series.

According to ABC, the as yet untitled series “follows a group of heroic firefighters. From the captain to the newest recruit, we follow these brave men and women as they risk their lives and their hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock.”

“No one can interweave the jeopardy firefighters face in the line of duty with the drama in their personal lives quite like Shonda,” Dungey said, and Grey’s’ signature Seattle setting is the perfect backdrop for this exciting spinoff.”

Grey’s showrunner Stacy McKee will pen scripts and also executive produce the series, along with Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers. The new offering is expected to roll out in a future Grey’s episode.