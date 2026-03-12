Katherine Heigl Gets Into Tense Argument With Fans Over Decision to Attend Mar-a-Lago Event

What To Know Katherine Heigl faced social media backlash for attending an animal rescue fundraiser at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

Heigl defended her participation by arguing that the event was about helping animals, not politics.

Despite her explanations, Heigl continues to argue with critics online.

Katherine Heigl has responded to backlash over her appearance at the Wine, Women & Shoes annual fundraiser, which was held at President Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 8.

The Grey’s Anatomy actress made a rare public appearance at the three-day event, which helped raise $5.5 million for Big Dog Ranch Rescue, the largest cage-free, no-kill rescue in the United States. However, her appearance at the Trump-owned resort was met with criticism on social media.

Heigl shared a response to the backlash, telling JustJared, “Animals don’t vote. The only room they don’t like is the euthanasia room at a shelter. They are completely at the mercy of us, and they have no voice of their own.”

“This event was about animal advocacy — something that has always been deeply personal to me,” the Knocked Up star continued. “Anyone who knows me knows that protecting animals is one of my greatest passions. My mother, Nancy, and I have spent years advocating for animals through the Jason Heigl Foundation.”

She added, “As a society, we should all come together to protect the voiceless and the innocent. This should not be a polarizing issue.”

However, Heigl’s statement has not calmed the backlash against her, and she has found herself arguing back and forth with Instagram users over the issue.

In response to Heigl saying “animals don’t vote,” one user wrote on JustJared’s Instagram post, “No, but if they did they would have better judgement than you!”

The Emmy-winning actress responded to the comment, writing, “Just curious…what do you do that really matters…do you think comments on an instagram post matter to animals who have had humans pour gasoline on them and set them on fire? Who have had humans vote conservative or liberal but have been left to starve and suffer? Seriously…I’m very curious what you truly think matters to the voiceless and innocent…actions or just instagram posturing?”

Another commenter wrote, “There are so many amazing rescues to align yourself with that aren’t hosting events there — and so many ways to get involved that aren’t putting on a dress and drinking cocktails masquerading as helping.”

Again, Heigl fired back, responding, “How are you so sure about that…have you been to any? Have you donated a significant part of your income to anything? Anything you claim to care so much about? Have you done anything more than comment on what someone else is doing or not doing to your standard? Just curious…”

The official Wine, Women & Shoes website describes itself as “an engaging and exciting fundraising event where community-minded, philanthropic women (and a few good men) gather to sip, shop, savor, and support a worthy cause in a chic, fun, and innovative way.”

One commenter wrote, “The outfit screamed Republican. Sounds like times are tough, and she’s trying to make deals, no matter who’s offering.”

Heigl replied, “Really? So I’m using animal advocacy to what? Line my pockets? Interesting…seems to be costing me more than I can make…but that’s ok. At least my parents taught me to give more than I get. Taught me to do more than just judge. You seem…really meaningful in today’s society. Just keep screaming your virtue signaling bull**t while doing nothing that really matters. Good on you!”

“As the mother of a immigrant child you WOULD think she would have more respect for what and who she allows her name to be associated with,” another commenter wrote.

Heigl responded, “Really? You think this current administration doesn’t think my children should be here? Tell me why? I will hear you and respect your opinion! However that is not what my children or I have experienced. Nor my mother or father when they adopted my sister…this country is certainly not perfect but I choose to focus my time, energy and paycheck on what I can improve versus just bitching about s**t I have no experience in on social media…aside from today and my deep desire to punch back at all the useless idiots complaining and doing NOTHING that matters.”

