Katy Perry Joins ‘American Idol’ Reboot at ABC

It’s still fairly new news that American Idolis coming to ABC during the 2017-18 seasonbut during Tuesday’s ABC upfront presentation, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey announced that Grammy- and Emmy-nominated singer Katy Perry would be joining the show as one of the judges.

“I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” said Perry in an ABC statement. “I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough—from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

“We are thrilled to be ushering in this new era of American Idol with Katy leading the charge,” said Dungey. “Her incredible accolades speak for themselves. We are so lucky to have this strong and talented woman help inspire and guide the next crop of artists as they pursue their dreams.” Earlier on Tuesday, Dungey said of bringing Idol back thirteen months after it ended on Fox, “We’re thrilled and so excited to have [Idol] as part of our slate,” she said. “It feels like the perfect addition to our very strong alternative franchises in Dancing and Bachelor, so I’m thrilled that we have it.”

No word yet on other judges or whether former Idol host Ryan Seacrest would be back.

American Idol will air midseason during the 2017-18 season on ABC.