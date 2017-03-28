Abra Kadabra Vows to Put Barry Allen in His Place on ‘The Flash’ (VIDEO)

Let’s hope Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) has something else up his sleeve on The Flash, because his plan to change the future to save Iris (Candice Patton) from Savitar is about to be sawed in half by a magician from the future. And this baddie might actually be on to something.

“Abra Kadabra is fighting for the good, you guys just don’t get it yet,” laughs David Dastmalchian, the actor bringing DC Comics’ 64th century supervillain to The Flash tonight. “You’re so in your antiquated, un-evolved past. Here is this goody two-shoes kid who thinks that because he’s Barry Allen and he’s a Speedster that he is going to somehow help shape the future…but he is screwing things up!”

Adding that Kadabra has to “come back, put him in his place, make some adjustments and correct things so the future can be what it is meant to be,” Dastmalchian is sympathetic to his character’s desire to prevent Barry from ruining his current life in the 64th century. “Kadabra is truly, in his heart, a performer, a storyteller, a showman. Unfortunately, in the future, the way technology and people’s access to it has played out, a lot of his work has been undermined,” he says. “Not just his work as a showman, but also as somebody who is trying to teach people their place in the universe. That has been impacted by people like Barry.” In this exclusive clip, the Criss Angel from Hell storms Central City in high style.

Of course, since he is a showman, Abra’s act could be all smoke and mirrors, although his portrayer swears the guy is a killer. “With the technology I have at my disposal, I can turn Barry into a pile of dust and smoke…but to get the most out of the great trick I am going to pull, I don’t want to kill him instantly. I want to enjoy the process.”

And we’re hearing that process may be very painful for one of the S.T.A.R. Labs staffers. “The Flash has some really foolish friends who have chosen to surround him and get involved in his antics, so ‘guilt by association!’ is what I say,” jokes Dastmalchian. “If you happen to be hanging out with someone who has something bad coming to them, you may have something bad coming to you as well.”

This isn’t the actor’s first time causing trouble in the DC Universe: Dastmalchian has also played one of the Joker’s goons in The Dark Knight and was the cultist responsible for bringing Jerome Valeska (Cameron Monaghan) back to life on Gotham this season. It’s a fitting trend for a lifelong fanboy. “I spent my weekends as a kid spending all of my lawn-mowing money on comic books at a wonderful shop back home in Kansas city called Clint’s Comics and many of those books, I have never parted with,” he admits. “I am living the proverbial dream.”

The Flash, Tuesdays, 8/7c, The CW