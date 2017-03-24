Tom Selleck to Narrate Golf Channel’s Jack Nicklaus Documentary

Tom Selleck will play another round with Golf Channel.

After previously narrating Golf Films’ acclaimed 2014 documentary Arnie about Arnold Palmer, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actor and current Blue Bloods star Selleck has signed on to voice Golf Channel’s three-part documentary series Jack (April 9-11). Jack gathers interviews with luminaries from sports and media, and rarely seen video footage to create an in-depth portrait of Nicklaus not only as a great athlete, but also as a family man, businessman, philanthropist and ambassador for golf.

“Jack’s competitive intellect, combined with his innate flair for willing himself near the top of countless Sunday leaderboards became a familiar trademark for golf’s most revered champion,” Selleck said in a statement. “His 18 major titles are a record that may well never be touched, which serves as a lasting testament to his legacy. It is an honor to tell his story.”

Jack features nearly 100 interviews, including President Donald Trump and former President George W. Bush, and sports icons Bill Belichick, Roger Federer, Wayne Gretzky, Richard Petty, Jerry Rice, Nolan Ryan, Annika Sorenstam and Kelly Slater.

Jack video preview:

Jack, April 9-11, 9/8c, Golf Channel