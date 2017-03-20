Rob Lowe’s Paranormal Series ‘The Lowe Files’ Coming to A&E This Summer

Actor Rob Lowe will will be joined by his two sons in A&E's 'The Lowe Files' this summer

Did you know that Rob Lowe has longtime fondness for urban legends, paranormal activity and other unexplained phenomena?

This summer, A&E debuts The Lowe Files, a nine-episode nonfiction series following Rob Lowe and his two sons, Matthew and John Owen, as they travel across America in search of answers to unsolved mysteries.

From A&E’s announcement:

“Since I was a kid I’ve loved unexplained legends, strange phenomena and the scary, supernatural stories told around campfires,” said Lowe. “When I became a father I shared those tales with my two sons. Together we bonded over Bigfoot, UFOs, and every creepy and bizarre story we could find, passionately debating if they were real…or not. And we swore that someday the three of us would go on our own adventure to find out. That day has come.”

Apparently, the truth is out there, as far as the Lowes are concerned. Each episode of The Lowe Files has the father and sons exploring a mysterious story or legend, then investigating it by meeting with top experts in the field with access to the latest technology.

In the first season, they’ll explore an underwater alien base off the coast of Malibu, Calif., trying to connect with spirits in an abandoned reformatory, and training with secret government operatives to identify images from great distances.

And maybe they can eventually solve the mystery of why The Grinder was canceled.

The Lowe Files, A&E, Summer 2017