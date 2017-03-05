Netflix Sets Premiere for Women’s Wrestling Comedy ‘GLOW’ (VIDEO)

Women’s wrestling has been on the upswing as of late, making it a perfect time for Netflix to unveil its new scripted series GLOW on June 23.

The comedy is an offshoot of the popular Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, which was popular starting in the 1980s. Think big hair and spandex, with an eclectic mix of over-the-top characters. The 10 episodes of the new series are set in 1985 Los Angeles and follow Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), a struggling out-of-work actress who looks to the world of women’s wrestling as her one last chance at stardom.

Of course, there are other unique characters like Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin), a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture-perfect life is not what it seems. And then there is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, coked-up B-movie director who now must lead 14 women on the journey to wrestling stardom.

GLOW is created by Liz Flahive (Homeland, Nurse Jackie) and Carly Mensch (Nurse Jackie, Orange Is The New Black, Weeds). Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan and Tara Herrmann executive produce alongside Flahive and Mensch, who are serving as showrunners. There are also legit pros attached to this project like former WWE superstars Kia Stevens (Awesome Kong) and Chavo Guerrero Jr., who helped coordinate the physicality of the show.

From the moment the project was officially announced last summer, I’ve been excited to see it come to fruition. I mean, how can you go wrong mixing some 1980s nostalgia with pro wrestling? It’s perfect fodder for a comedy such as this. From the neon sign to a first look at the lady grapplers, the show already looks to be gold in my book.

Those within the industry have already given their stamp of approval from just watching the just released teaser. Total Divas star and former WWE women’s champion Nikki Bella tweeted her excitement about the show. If there is a Season 2, maybe a case can be made for a Bella guest star?

So excited for this!! N💋💪🏽 https://t.co/9SIrPaf6RJ — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) March 1, 2017

If you can’t wait for GLOW, learn about its origins by watching GLOW: The Story of the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. The documentary will be available March 31 on Netflix. If that isn’t enough pro wrestling for you, Lucha Underground’s first and second seasons arrive on Netflix starting March 15.

GLOW, Season 1 available on Netflix June 23