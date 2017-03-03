First Look: ‘The Blacklist: Redemption’ Takes on Russia

(L-R) Edi Gathegi as Solomon, Ryan Eggold as Tom Keen, in the March 9 episode of 'The Blacklist: Redemption'

Seems like everybody’s dealing with those crazy Russians these days. On next week’s episode of NBC’s Blacklist spinoff, The Blacklist: Redemption, Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) must go undercover in Russia along with fellow Grey Matters operative Nez (Tawny Cyprus) after a plane crashes in the Ural Mountains.

We’ve got an exclusive first look at the scene of the deadly plane crash that sets the events of the March 9 episode, called “Independence, U.S.A.,” into motion, with stars Eggold and Edi Gathegi sifting through the wreckage.

Gathegi, who plays former Blacklister and Tom’s nemesis Mr. Solomon, tells us that the show’s production values never fail to impress him. “Sometimes it feels like we are making a summer blockbuster when you show up to work and this is your set.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Scottie Hargrave (Famke Janssen) enlists Solomon to find answers about her husband, the mysterious and paranoid Halcyon Aegis founder—and Tom’s father—Howard Hargrave (Terry O’Quinn).

The Blacklist: Redemption, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC