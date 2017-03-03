First Look: ‘The Blacklist: Redemption’ Takes on Russia

John Russell
Comments
The Blacklist: Redemption - Ryan Eggold
Exclusive
Will Hart/NBC
(L-R) Edi Gathegi as Solomon, Ryan Eggold as Tom Keen, in the March 9 episode of 'The Blacklist: Redemption'

The Blacklist: Redemption

 More

Seems like everybody’s dealing with those crazy Russians these days. On next week’s episode of NBC’s Blacklist spinoff, The Blacklist: Redemption, Tom Keen (Ryan Eggold) must go undercover in Russia along with fellow Grey Matters operative Nez (Tawny Cyprus) after a plane crashes in the Ural Mountains.

We’ve got an exclusive first look at the scene of the deadly plane crash that sets the events of the March 9 episode, called “Independence, U.S.A.,” into motion, with stars Eggold and Edi Gathegi sifting through the wreckage.

The Blacklist: Redemption - Edi Gathegi and Ryan Eggold

(L-R) Edi Gathegi and Ryan Eggold

Gathegi, who plays former Blacklister and Tom’s nemesis Mr. Solomon, tells us that the show’s production values never fail to impress him. “Sometimes it feels like we are making a summer blockbuster when you show up to work and this is your set.”

Blacklist: Redemption - Edi Gathegi

Edi Gathegi

Elsewhere in the episode, Scottie Hargrave (Famke Janssen) enlists Solomon to find answers about her husband, the mysterious and paranoid Halcyon Aegis founder—and Tom’s father—Howard Hargrave (Terry O’Quinn).

Famke Janssen is the HBIC on 'The Blacklist: Redemption'
Related

Famke Janssen is the HBIC on 'The Blacklist: Redemption'

The Blacklist: Redemption, Thursdays, 10/9c, NBC

The Blacklist: Redemption - NBC

The Blacklist: Redemption where to stream

The Blacklist: Redemption

Edi Gathegi

Ryan Eggold

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kirstie Alley
1
Kirstie Alley Dies: ‘Cheers’ & ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Star Was 71
Jack, Kristina, and Harrison Wagner
2
Kristina & Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison’s Cause of Death Revealed
Jane Curtin and Katey Sagal in 'The Conners'
3
Ask Matt: ‘The Conners’ Parent Trap
Yakira Chambers in M.O. Diaries
4
Yakira Chambers, ‘Insecure’ Actress & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Story Editor Dies After Collapsing Outside Mall
Donnie Wahlberg attends Variety's 3rd Annual Salute To Service
5
CBS Snaps Up Donnie Wahlberg Cop Dramas ‘Samaritan’ and ‘Harbor Blue’