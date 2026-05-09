What To Know Janai Norman announced an exciting career update after leaving GMA Weekend.

She spoke about getting diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

Norman also reflected on her sudden exit from GMA Weekend.

Janai Norman just announced exciting career news after her sudden exit from Good Morning America Weekend after 15 years with ABC.

On May 8, Norman, 36, revealed both an upcoming memoir and mental health struggles during an interview with People. The book, Breaking, will be released on January 5.

Norman’s memoir follows her journey as a journalist, including being diagnosed with borderline personality disorder in 2022, after her grandmother died, and then she volunteered to cover a hurricane. Norman said she suffered from suicidal ideations and checked into a psychiatric unit, where she received her BDP diagnosis.

“I was not equipped at all to handle what all that I’d been given,” she confessed. “I was basically breaking under the weight of it all.”

Facing her unresolved trauma, Norman explained, “really shifted my relationship with so many aspects of my life, but especially with work.” She added, “It really helped me separate my worth from my work. What I did for a paycheck was no longer tied to my sense of purpose. That was really the work of choosing myself and breaking news barriers and stigmas along the way.”

Additionally, Norman reflected on her GMA Weekend exit.

“I loved my time at ABC. It was such a gift. I had so much fun, so many incredible experiences, and it was such a dream come true for me,” she told People. “Because of the way my experience unfolded, viewers were there with me every step of the way.”

The former GMA Weekend host continued, “I wish I’d had a sendoff that honored the connections that I had with so many of my coworkers, and most importantly, the viewers. But this book gets to take you behind the scenes of some of those years… I’m really looking forward to being able to share another perspective of that same story.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenneth Moton (@kennethmoton)

On April 3, Norman confirmed her GMA Weekend exit in a video message shared on Instagram.

“I hoped that we’d have more time, and it’s been hard on me that our time was cut short,” she told her followers. “I have loved my job. It has been a joy to connect with my coworkers and with viewers, to help keep you informed and entertained, and to create this community. So it really breaks my heart that I don’t get to say goodbye. I’m so sorry that I don’t get to say goodbye — it would have been fun.”

Still, she looked on the bright side, pointing out, “I have these three young kids, and I have worked weekends their whole lives, and so now, they get more of me, and that is worth everything. So stay tuned, I’m sorry, I feel you, and thank you to every single one of you who has reached out with such kind and validating words. I have needed it, and I appreciate it.”

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one is in immediate danger, call 911.

Good Morning America Weekend, Weekends, 7 a.m., ABC