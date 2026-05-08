‘Sunset P.I.’: Everything to Know About NBC’s New Comedy

There is a new workplace comedy coming to NBC this fall. The network has now given a series order to Sunset P.I., a single-camera comedy show from the cocreator of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

So what is there to know about Sunset P.I. so far?

When will Sunset P.I. premiere?

The new comedy series is expected to premiere as part of NBC’s 2026-2027 fall slate. It was picked up by the network after a pilot for the series was ordered earlier this year.

Who will star in Sunset P.I.?

The series will star Jake Johnson (New Girl, Let’s Be Cops), Jane Levy (Shameless, Suburgatory), Langston Kerman (Insecure, The Boys), Mary Shalaby, and Keith David (Night School, American Fiction).

Who created Sunset P.I.?

The series hails from writers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici, who will also executive produce. Akiva Schaffer directed and executive produced the pilot. The series is produced by Universal Television of Universal Studio Group.

What is Sunset P.I. about?

The workplace comedy centers on a group of Los Angeles-based private investigators, hence the title. The brief description of the series reads, “Continues the proud tradition of Los Angeles private eyes that began with Philip Marlowe and will end with this show.”

What else is there to know about Sunset P.I.?

Sunset P.I. is one of two new comedies heading to NBC this fall. The other is Newlyweds. It’s also one of four total new series heading to the network, alongside a reboot of The Rockford Files and a new law enforcement drama called Line of Fire.

Please check back for details as the show develops.

Sunset P.I., Fall 2026 TBA, NBC