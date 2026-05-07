What To Know Kardea Brown seemingly confirmed that one of her Food Network competition series will return for a second season.

Brown reposted a social media post from the mother of two of the show’s contestants, encouraging others to apply.

Food Network has not confirmed whether or not the show was renewed for Season 2.

According to Kardea Brown, a new batch of young bakers will soon be making their Food Network debuts.

Earlier this year, Brown and Duff Goldman co-hosted the debut season of Food Network’s Baking Championship: Next Gen. The series, which premiered in January, featured 12 teams of siblings competing to win $25,000 by putting their baking skills to the test.

On Thursday, May 7, Brown seemingly confirmed that the competition show will return for a second season by resharing an Instagram Story post from the mother of Season 1 contestants Maci and Emmett Sheets.

“If you have kids who love to bake, create, and dream out loud… this experience is truly something special,” wrote the kids’ mother, Crystal Sheets. “Reach out to @lyssabelle @carolinesheetscasting.”

Also featured in the post was a text box which read, “Casting is underway for the next season of kid bakers!” Underneath the text was a GIF of arrows pointing to the tags of the casting directors.”

Though Brown’s repost appears to confirm the show’s return, Food Network has not yet announced whether Baking Championship: Next Gen has been renewed for a second season.

Maci and Emmett were among the show’s first-ever cast of kid bakers. The sibling duo, however, did not win the competition, as Illinois natives Abigail and Kenneth Wolf were ultimately crowned as the Season 1 winners.

Despite the loss, the pair’s mother gushed about their experience on the show in her Instagram Story post. “What started as a love for baking at home became an unforgettable adventure filled with creativity, pressure, laughter, and friendships we’ll carry for life,” she wrote. “Watching them share pieces of their Mamaw’s baking legacy on such a big stage was something our family will never forget.”

Praising the show’s hosts, she continued, “Duff Goldman and Kardea Brown made such a lasting impact on both kids — truly the best fun aunty & uncle energy imaginable. The culinary team, the endless pantry of ingredients and tools, and the way these young bakers were encouraged to dream BIG was incredible to witness.

The mother concluded her post by sharing that several of the Season 1 kids are planning to reunite this summer. “As parents, we spent most of filming holding our breath, but these kids amazed all of us with their talent, resilience, and imagination,” she praised.

Ahead of the show’s Season 1 finale on March 2, Brown gushed about her own experience working on Baking Championship: Next Gen via Instagram. “Watching these kids step into the kitchen with courage, creativity, and pure joy has been nothing short of magical,” she shared on February 27. “Every laugh, every nervous moment, every incredible creation reminded me of the power of curiosity, resilience, and the joy of learning from one another.”

In addition to praising Goldman for being a “gift” of a co-host, Brown wrote, “To every young baker we met… thank you for sharing your hearts with us. I am endlessly inspired by you, and I can’t wait to see all the sweetness you bring into the world. You’ve made this season unforgettable, and you’ve made me a better host, a better baker, and maybe even a better person.”

Baking Championship: Next Gen Season 2, TBA, Food Network