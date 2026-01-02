Duff Goldman Defends Cohost Kardea Brown Amid Food Network Recasting Fan Backlash

What To Know Duff Goldman took to social media to defend Kardea Brown from Food Network fans.

Brown has received backlash for taking over for Valerie Bertinelli on Kids Baking Championship.

Brown and Goldman will serve as cohosts on the upcoming Food Network competition series Baking Championship: Next Gen, which premieres this month.

Duff Goldman is coming to Kardea Brown‘s defense against Food Network fans who are mad at her taking over for Valerie Bertinelli.

Following Bertinelli’s exit from Kids Baking Championship in 2024, Brown took over as Goldman’s cohost on the series for Season 13 in early 2025. She reunited with Goldman as a judge on Season 12 of Holiday Baking Championship in November 2025 and will team up with him again to cohost the new series Baking Championship: Next Gen, which premieres this month.

Brown’s role as Bertinelli’s replacement on Food Network has earned her some online hate. Goldman vocalized his support for Brown while promoting Baking Championship: Next Gen in a Tuesday, December 30, Instagram post.

“Who is excited for the series premiere of Baking Championship Next Gen? I know I am. I know @kardeabrown is. And I know that millions of kids out there are, and especially all the incredibly talented and hilarious and kind kids that we had the pleasure of baking with,” he began his lengthy message. “I hope you guys are excited. That being said, I’d like everyone to take a deep breath and think about your words.”

Goldman went on to address how many fans miss seeing him and Bertinelli together onscreen, stating, “Valerie taught me so much about the craft of television and the shows we do with kids wouldn’t be the same without her warmth and spirit that to this day infuses every part of the show. But, things happen. Things that you or I know nothing about. TV is a crazy business and people all have complex lives. Valerie was my co-host and I will be forever grateful for the opportunity to learn from her and I cherish our continued friendship.”

Goldman proceeded to praise Brown for following in Bertinelli’s footsteps, calling her “warm, kind, and empathetic.” He added, “She’s a great baker and a positive mentor for the kids. Let’s all remember to be kind. We are real people with real emotions and having to read negative comments about yourself isn’t fun for anyone. And if you feel the need to make negative comments then maybe take a breath and ask yourself why putting someone down makes you feel better or vindicated or justified or whatever.”

Goldman told his followers not to “be lame” and “be mean,” noting that people have the choice to tune in to the show or not. “We don’t care that you’re not going to watch. We care about the kids that we get to bake with. We care about creating a show and an environment that encourages creativity and craft,” he stated. “Don’t ruin that for us by being nasty because events beyond your understanding or control unfolded how they did. Stay positive, guys.”

He concluded his post by writing, “I love Val. I love Kardea. And I love creating the most positive and creative show on @foodnetwork. Thanks.”

Brown thanked Goldman for the heartfelt message in the post’s comments. “Thank you, Duff. 🤍 I’m so grateful to be part of this show and to support these amazing kids. Valerie’s impact is deeply felt, and I have so much respect for her as well,” she wrote. “Thank you for always being so supportive……your friendship and support mean more to me than you’ll ever know 🫶🏽.”

Brown previously called the backlash she has received from fans “alarming” in a December 5 Facebook post. “I hear you……you’re tired of competition shows and you want Valerie back,” she said last month. “But guess what?! I can’t control any of that, so leaving nasty comments on my page won’t change a single thing.”

She went on to add, “I think as adults some of us have forgotten the core principles we teach children: be nice, be kind, and if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all. We need to get back to the basics of manners. Social media has become a breeding ground for unnecessary meanness and unhappy people and it doesn’t have to be.”

Baking Championships: Next Gen, Series Premiere, Monday, January 5, 2025, Food Network