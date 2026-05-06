Outlander‘s eighth season is currently unfolding on Starz, but is it really the final chapter for the characters? After being introduced to Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) onscreen journey in 2014, the series, inspired by Diana Gabaldon‘s books, has explored decades of their lives spanning across centuries, but are there stones still left unturned?

After expanding the universe with Starz’s prequel, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, it feels like there’s still room for more of the Frasers on our screens. Below, we’re breaking down what we know about the show’s potential future, whether it’s in Blood of My Blood or possible spinoffs.

Will Outlander return for Season 9?

Currently, there are no plans to continue Outlander beyond the eighth season, which has been billed as the last by Starz. While this may be the end for now, we’ll keep you posted on any potential changes surrounding Outlander‘s future.

Could Outlander continue?

Fans will have to wait and watch the series finale airing Friday, May 15, to see how Jamie and Claire’s story ends onscreen. Pending how their final installment unfolds will determine whether there’s room for more story to tell, but fans can rest assured knowing Blood of My Blood will be back this fall.

What would Outlander be about if it returns?

As mentioned above, Outlander follows the books by Diana Gabaldon, and the series is coming to a close before the latest novel, A Blessing For A Warrior Going Out, has been released. If Outlander were to return onscreen, would it chronicle some of the events from Gabaldon’s forthcoming novel? It certainly seems like a potential path forward for the story onscreen, but that is dependent on how Season 8 ends.

Who could appear in Outlander Season 9?

While we wait to find out who will make it out of Outlander Season 8 alive, it’s too early to predict which stars could potentially reprise their roles if Outlander returns. For now, the series features Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, John Bell, Izzy Meikle-Small, David Berry, and Charles Vandervaart, among others.

Outlander, Season 8, Fridays, 8/7c, Starz