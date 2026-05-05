HGTV’s Drew Scott Celebrates Back-to-Back Family Anniversaries

What To Know HGTV’s Drew Scott took to social media to celebrate two of his family’s major anniversaries.

Scott commemorated both his son Parker’s birthday and his wedding anniversary with his wife, Linda Phan, with sweet tributes.

Fans sent Scott’s family their own birthday and anniversary well-wishes in the posts’ comments.

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, celebrated some major family milestones this week.

On Tuesday, May 4, the HGTV star took to Instagram to celebrate his son Parker’s 4th birthday. “Happy birthday to my not-so-little-anymore 4 year old!” Scott wrote. “I swear it was only yesterday when you fit in the palm of my hand #MayThe4th.”

Scott’s birthday tribute featured several sweet photos of himself and his son over the years. Given that Parker’s birthday falls on Star Wars Day (a.k.a. May 4, “May the Fourth be with you”), Scott included a pic of Parker’s Star Wars shoes featuring the characters R2-D2 and C-3PO.

Fans flooded the post’s comments with their own birthday wishes for Parker. “The force is strong with this little one. So cute,” one user wrote. Another added, “Can’t believe how time flies. Happy bday to Parker!”

Someone else shared, “OMG! I can’t believe how much he has grown up! Happy 4th Birthday Parker! I hope you have the best day ever and all your wishes come true!” A different person posted, “4 years old? My, how the years [have] gone by fast. Happy birthday Parker.” A separate commenter stated, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO YOUR LITTLE MAN.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott)

Scott and Phan — whose daughter, Piper, turns 2 this month — welcomed Parker in 2022 on the same day as their fourth wedding anniversary. Scott celebrated his and Phan’s wedding anniversary in another Instagram upload on Monday.

“When you’re 32, you’ll be invited to a Toronto Fashion Week event… It’s very important that you go,” he wrote alongside clips from the pair’s 2018 wedding, followed by recent footage of the couple with their kids. In the post’s caption, Scott added, “And to think I almost stayed home that night… Happy anniversary, Lindy!”

Fans congratulated the couple in the post’s comments, with one user writing, “Happy Anniversary, love birds. I hope you get a hot tub and cheeseburger to enjoy together today!” Another posted, “You and @imlindork are the most beautiful and sweet couple! What a wonderful life you have built together! Happy Anniversary!”

Someone else stated, “Happy Anniversary Linda and Drew. Wishing you many more to come.” A different user gushed, “Awww, this is beautiful! Happy Anniversary!” Another commented, “Aww I love your story!! Happy Anniversary to you both!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott)

Scott’s birthday and anniversary posts come two weeks after he commemorated Phan’s 41st birthday with a sweet Instagram message. The world is a better place because you’re in it,” he wrote on April 22, which coincided with Earth Day. “Happy b-earth day, Lindy!”

Last week, Drew and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, celebrated their birthdays by poking fun at their age difference on Instagram. “Happy 48 years and 4 minutes, J!” Drew captioned an April 28 video of Jonathan noting that he’s four minutes older than him.

Property Brothers: Under Pressure, Sundays, 9/8c, HGTV