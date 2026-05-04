Drew & Jonathan Scott Share Behind-the-Scenes Photos From ‘Hacks’ Appearance

What To Know Drew and Jonathan Scott guest-starred as themselves on the latest episode of HBO Max’s Hacks.

Drew shared several behind-the-scenes photos of himself and Jonathan on set via social media.

The episode saw the HGTV stars compete against Jean Smart and Kaitlin Olson’s characters on a celebrity edition of The Amazing Race.

The latest episode of Hacks featured some familiar HGTV faces.

Drew and Jonathan Scott guest-starred as themselves on Season 5, Episode 5, of the HBO Max comedy series, which premiered on Thursday, April 30. Following the episode, Drew took to social media to give fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at his and Jonathan’s latest acting roles.

“Did you catch us on @hacks last night?! We’ve been training for this role since we were 8,” he captioned the Friday, May 1, Instagram post, adding a clown emoji. The post’s first slide featured a funny set selfie the brothers snapped with Jean Smart while sporting clown makeup.

While on set, the Property Brothers stars also took photos with Hannah Einbinder, fellow guest stars Trisha Paytas and Jordan Firstman, and more hilarious snaps of them dressed in their clown attire and makeup.

“Thank you for joining us on this amazing race,” the show’s official Instagram page commented underneath Drew’s post. He replied, “Thanks for having us!”

Fans also gushed over the brothers’ surprise Hacks appearance. “This was soooooo good!” one user commented. Another added, “A nice surprise! Congrats on being on such a great show.” Someone else shared, “The Trisha and Drew crossover I didn’t know I needed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott)

A different person posted, “Y’all met @hannaheinbinder I’m jealous beyond compare.” A separate commenter wrote, “Loved this episode SO much! What a fun surprise. You both nailed it!! No notes.”

In the episode, Deborah (Smart) and her daughter, DJ (Kaitlin Olson), competed on a celebrity edition of the reality competition series The Amazing Race. Though initially opposed to the idea, Deborah was eventually convinced by Ava (Einbinder) to participate, as it would be good press for her career.

Drew and Jonathan were among the celebrity duos competing on the pretend version of the reality series. “Drew and Jonathan, what inspired you to be here today?” host Phil Keoghan asks the brothers during the episode. Drew responds, “Well, we love to compete. So, not if, but when we win, we’re gonna be donating our prize money to the Alzheimer’s Association.”

Jonathan added, “We have a family member who died from Alzheimer’s, so we’re going on this journey for the patients and doctors who are running the much harder race: the one for a cure.”

The contestants traveled to Mexico for the series and, at one point, were tasked with dancing in clown costumes and makeup to receive a clue. Deborah and DJ didn’t make it through the challenge and were ultimately eliminated from the show.

Despite the loss, the reality show ultimately brought the mother-daughter duo closer together. “I got to spend more time with my mom than I have in years, and that’s really all I wanted,” a tearful DJ said after the pair’s elimination.

Hacks, Season 5, Thursdays, 9/8c, HBO Max