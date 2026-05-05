‘Pawn Stars’ Fans Bash Rick Harrison Over Trump Love Fest at White House

What To Know Pawn Stars‘ Rick Harrison praised President Trump during a speech at the White House Small Business Summit.

Harrison criticized former President Biden and called Trump “maybe the best president ever.”

Fans on social media reacted strongly, with many criticizing Harrison’s comments.

Pawn Stars‘ Rick Harrison had high praise for President Donald Trump on Monday (May 4) as he took to the podium at the White House Small Business Summit to give an impromptu speech. But many of his hit show’s fans weren’t quite so enthusiastic about the love fest with many going online to bash the reality star.Bash

The 61-year-old History Channel star, who owns the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, told those in attendance, “You know, usually at like announcement rallies they give you like three minutes’ notice, and I can’t come up with a speech, and they literally just told me a couple of hours ago to make a little speech.”

Harrison dedicated the majority of his speech to lauding Trump, who stood behind him at the podium. “I just want to say he’s amazing. He’s done so much, I mean so much for all of us. I mean, the backbone of this country is small business, plain and simple,” he said, per The Irish Star.

He also made a dig at former President Joe Biden, stating, “The last guy in office, all we heard was that we were the evil people, we were the bad people, everything else like that. We don’t pay our fair share, whatever that’s supposed to be. And he made it tough.”

Harrison praised Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” calling it “absolutely amazing.”

“God bless you for letting me get 100% depreciation; it really helps out,” he told the president, before concluding, “And all I can say is, I mean, I’m a history buff, and I know a lot about this White House thing. Literally, he’s going to go down as maybe the best president ever. I love this guy.”

Rick Harrison from Pawn Stars:

I’m a history buff and I know a lot about this White House thing and everything. Literally, he’s gonna go down as maybe the best president ever. I love this guy. pic.twitter.com/Uxj91uraju — Acyn (@Acyn) May 4, 2026

Fans took to social media to react to Harrison’s speech, with one X user tagging the reality star and asking, “Geez, @GoldSilverPawn. Where is your dignity?”

“Another multi-millionaire who only cares about getting tax cuts for himself,” wrote another.

“Yeah tell me again why I care about the opinion of a reality TV personality famous for owning a pawn shop who’s been married 5 times?! On American history?!!! I can definitely see why he feels a connection with Trump though,” another added.

Another wrote, “Damn it @GoldSilverPawn you were one of my favorites and had to ruin it. Lost all credibility saying he may go down as BEST President ever, especially with you actually knowing history. Think about that claim. What the hell has Trump done better than Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, Teddy, FDR… nutso claim smh.”

“The reason why rick is happy? His pawn business is booming. People are pawning s*** just to live in the trump economy. He’s making money from others suffering,” said one commenter.

“Well, there goes any chance of trying to enjoy that show again,” another wrote.

“A pawn artist and a con artist just walk into a bar,” quipped one fan.

Another added, “What a schmuck! Rick Harris got his start from his father. He is not a self-made man. Much like Trump. If it wasn’t for their fathers they would be working deep fryers in McDonald’s!”

One user wrote, “Another multi millionaire claiming to be small business owner. Please tell me when Biden called small business owners “evil bad ppl”? These people are literally insane.”

“Of course Rick would say that we are in a major recession pawn shops do great in recessions,” said another.

“Pawn shop guy loves the most for sale president to ever exist,” another joked.

However, Harrison did have some defenders, with one X user writing, “I like seeing a regular guy like Rick Harrison at the White House saying he loves Trump and that small business is what makes America work. After all the negativity, this feels like a breath of fresh air.”

“I wish someone talked about me like Rick does about trump,” said another.

“Well said by Rick Harrison. Good for him!” another added.

Another wrote, “I’m going to start watching Pawn Stars all over again because of this accolade. Love It!!”