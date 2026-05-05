Fox News Viewers Tell Harris Faulkner Where Trump Is Going Wrong

What To Know Fox News guests expressed frustration with President Trump, citing persistent high inflation and gas prices.

Voters criticized a lack of focus on key concerns like housing and healthcare.

Some participants highlighted the political divide and noted that independent voters feel excluded from the process.

Harris Faulkner welcomed a group of voters on Fox News on Monday (May 4) to discuss the upcoming midterm elections and the current state of the economy, healthcare, and other hot topic issues.

One independent voter told Faulkner that she isn’t intending to vote in the midterms, citing her frustrating with President Donald Trump. “Well, honestly, what has been holding me back is I feel like the change that I was expecting from the president himself,” she said.

“I don’t feel in my everyday life, which is concerning to me,” she continued. “I still feel, obviously, that, you know, prices are very, very, very high. You know, if you’re going to the grocery store or just in general, because inflation still exists.”

The voter added, “Unfortunately, now we have the higher gas prices, which really hurt, you know, everyday people in their pocket. And I’ve voted my entire life. And the frustration right now is, it’s just unbelievable. Because what really changes? I just feel like that we’re kind of, you know, kind of steering the ship in the same direction.”

Another voter, registered as a Republican, noted a lack of focus on key issues. “I think it comes down to priorities,” he told Faulkner. “People want to see the messaging, the laws, and everything that comes with it reflect the voters’ concerns, whether it’s housing, healthcare.”

He added, “They want a laser-like focus so they can feel like they’re getting some relief or there’s an attempt to get some relief. So I feel like the focus has been off.”

A Democratic voter told Faulkner, “Right now, the political climate is very divided. I’m a democrat, but I think a lot of independents, they feel left out. Just, a classic example, they can’t vote in the primaries. So how are you going to encourage voter activity if they can’t even vote in a primary and have to wait til November?”

You can watch the segment at this link.