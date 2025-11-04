Fox News’ Harris Faulkner Blasted for ‘Riding Roughshod’ Over Guests in Heated Debate

What To Know Fox News host Harris Faulkner blamed Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown during a heated roundtable discussion.

The debate became tense when a Democratic guest argued that ending subsidies would result in millions losing health care.

Viewers criticized Faulkner on social media for interrupting guests and pushing GOP talking points.

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner is under fire from viewers after she snapped at a Democratic voter during a roundtable discussion on Monday, November 3. She was accused of “riding roughshod” over guests who didn’t agree with her opinion, A number of subjects were tackled during the discussion including immigration, healthcare, and the ongoing government shutdown.

Faulkner led the debate with Democratic, Republican, and Independent voters, focusing on the most significant issues affecting the upcoming midterm elections. One particularly contentious topic was the continued government shutdown over health care subsidies.

The government shutdown in September after Republicans and Democrats couldn’t agree to pass a bill funding government services past October 1, when the previous federal budget expired. Democrats want an extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies, which make health insurance cheaper for millions of Americans. Republicans have refused to agree to these demands, instead proposing a temporary spending bill.

During Monday’s Fox News broadcast, Faulkner put the blame for the shutdown firmly on the Democrats. “I want to make sure that we’re sticking with the facts here: this is in Democrats’ hands, and we don’t have the ability to have the facts driven by our freedoms – I mean, by our feelings, forgive me,” she said, per RawStory. “You think people are hurting now, let it go until Christmas, like it’s time for [Democrats] to step up.”

‘You’re not going to lose health care!’ Fox News’ @HARRISFAULKNER snaps at Democratic voter during shutdown debate over health care. pic.twitter.com/v6y5M2Sdw1 — Alexander Willis (@ReporterWillis) November 3, 2025

One of Faulkner’s guests, identified only as Amanda, responded, “But if they step up, then we lose health care.”

“You’re not going to lose health care!” Faulkner snapped back. “Health care was going up on its own.”

According to the Congressional Budget Office, almost 4 million people would lose health care if the subsidies were allowed to expire. In addition, health insurance premiums are set to increase by 114 per cent.

Viewers took to social media to share their reactions to the debate, with one X user writing, “Harris Faulkner got cooked in that debate. No matter how she try to defend The GOP for the Fox audience, The American people are not stupid. The GOP owns this shutdown, and the people in the panel sees through the BS.”

“I can see why Fox hired Faulkner, she is very adept at riding roughshod over peoples comments and watering down their arguments to tailor to her own (Fox’s!),” said another.

“She’s trying pretty hard to get the panel to agree with what she says to bad for her they’re not and more importantly they pretty much correct what she says,” another added.

Another wrote, “FAULKNER got schooled. Thumbs up to those Democratic voters for being on the ball and knowing how to defuse her MAGA media talking points!”

“What could be a cordial and constructive discussion is ruined by Harris serving up debunked talking points and an inability to shut up and listen. She asks questions and then interrupts when she doesn’t like the answer. We need to go back to the talking stick,” said one commenter.