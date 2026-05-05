What To Know The cast and crew of Melissa & Joey are mourning the death of David Kendall.

Tributes from colleagues like Ed Driscoll, Melissa Joan Hart, and Paula Hart highlighted his impact.

Kendall also worked on shows like Boy Meets World, Growing Pains, and Hannah Montana.

Melissa & Joey cast members mourned a heartbreaking loss over the weekend with the death of David Kendall, who co-created the sitcom in addition to writing, directing, and producing.

On May 2, Emmy-winning comedian, writer, and producer Ed Driscoll, who was a punch-up writer for Melissa & Joey, took to Instagram with an emotional tribute.

“I’m so deeply saddened to hear of the passing of the wonderful David Kendall,” he began his update. “A great husband, father, friend, and awesome comedy writer, producer, and director.”

Additionally, he revealed that Kendall was one of the first to hire him for projects in Hollywood, for which he said he is “always eternally grateful.”

“I’ll never forget one evening early in my career, when I was driving home after one of my scripts had not been greeted with much enthusiasm by the network,” Driscoll shared. “He called and gave me an incredible pep talk, which I’m guessing he forgot all about, but I never did. And over the years, we became not just co-workers but good friends.”

To conclude the tribute for Kendall, Driscoll wrote, “He leaves us way too early, but what a tremendous legacy he leaves behind. I am so sorry for his wife, Wendy, and his beautiful children, as well as the rest of his extended family. I do hope they will take some comfort knowing the amazingly positive effect David had on anyone who was lucky enough to know him. Rest well, my dear friend, and much respect for a life truly well-lived.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Driscoll (@theeddriscoll)

In the comments, Melissa Joan Hart — who starred as Mel Burke in Melissa & Joey — shared, “A great man gone too soon! #GodBlesstheFunnyPeople.”

Another Instagram user lamented, “Oh no … I’m so sorry to hear this. I worked the entirety of Melissa & Joey with David as a show runner, and he was always a kind, generous, decent guy. I didn’t know him like you did, but always liked him. Such a loss.”

Meanwhile, Melissa’s mother Paula Hart, who worked as an executive producer for the sitcom, commented, “This saddens me so deeply. We had so much fun for many years, and I will never forget show nights! He was an incredible human being.”

Melissa & Joey aired for four seasons from 2010 to 2015. In addition to Hart, it starred Joey Lawrence, Taylor Spreitler, and Nick Robinson.

Aside from Melissa & Joey, Kendall was known for his work on Boy Meets World, Growing Pains, Hannah Montana, and more, and worked with celebrities like Zendaya, Austin Butler, Miley Cyrus, and the Jonas Brothers early in their careers.

In the wake of Kendall’s death, Boy Meets World cast members Danielle Fishel, Will Friedle, and Rider Strong also wrote a touching tribute to him on social media.

Melissa & Joey, steaming on Hulu and Disney+