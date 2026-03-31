What To Know Melissa Joan Hart reunited with her Sabrina the Teenage Witch costars Nate Richert and Beth Broderick 23 years after the show’s finale.

Fans enthusiastically reacted to the reunion online, expressing nostalgia and calling for a reboot of the beloved sitcom.

Hart recently stated that a Sabrina reboot is unlikely due to complicated logistics and high expectations, despite the cast’s interest.

Melissa Joan Hart just reunited with two of her Sabrina the Teenage Witch costars 23 years after the fantasy sitcom drama series ended.

On Tuesday, March 31, the actress who played the titular Sabrina Spellman posed for a photo with Nate Richert, who played her main love interest, Harvey Kinkle, and Beth Broderick, who played one of her aunts, Zelda Spellman.

“When the magic fam comes together! @bethabroderick @thenaterichert,” Hart, 49, captioned the update. In the featured image, she posed at what looked like a restaurant with Richert, 47, on one side and Broderick, 67, smiling on the other.

Hart’s followers wasted no time in flooding the comments with their reactions to the unexpected Sabrina reunion. Jenna Leigh Green, who played mean girl Libby Chessler, replied, “❤️❤️.”

Another Instagram user shared, “I need a reboot where you and Harvey now have teenage twins, Salem is obviously still around too,” as a second fan echoed, “Omg a reboot 😩.”

Someone else wrote, “Stop, omg, I was just telling my partner how Harvey was the best TV bf ever. He just loved and accepted Sabrina for how weird she was. Ugh. My heart! Not to mention Zelda a baddie!!”

A different fan exclaimed, “Harvey, Sabrina, and Aunt Zelda!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram follower commented, “Omg 😍 Thank you for keeping the magic alive ❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart)

In 2023, Hart confessed that a Sabrina reboot is not likely. “There’s too much red tape to get through,” she told E! News. “I mean, I think we would all have a lot of fun, but I don’t think that that necessarily makes for a good show just because we’re having a blast. I think that it’s really hard to reboot something, do it smart.”

She added, “I think that people have thought about it for too long and everyone has an idea of what they want it to be, but I don’t think it would ever make anyone happy.”

Sabrina the Teenage Witch aired for seven seasons from 1996 to 2003. In addition to the trio who recently enjoyed a meal together, the series starred Caroline Rhea as Sabrina’s other aunt, Hilda Spellman, and Nick Bakay as the voice of Salem the cat.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch, streaming on Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+, Tubi, and Pluto TV