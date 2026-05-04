‘Watson’: What Would’ve Happened in Season 3

What To Know Watson ended after a two-season run on May 3.

Showrunner Craig Sweeny has shared details about what would’ve happened in a Season 3.

Watson ended its two-season run with a finale that wrapped up a few things but left quite a bit up in the air. Now, we have details about what could have happened next if it returned for Season 3.

The Season 2 finale saw Watson (Morris Chestnut) take care of his brain tumor, going into surgery in the episode’s final moments; it looked like he survived and went on to live the life he’d envisioned with his ex-wife Mary (Rochelle Aytes) on Baker Street. It also turned out that Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle) was alive, facing his own consequences of the case of theirs that led to Watson’s brain tumor; the doctor figured out what was wrong with him, and the sleuth was doing much better and being treated the last time we saw him. But if the series had been renewed, it wouldn’t have been so simple.

“In Season 3, Watson would also have been Sherlock’s doctor treating ongoing complications from the ailment that plagued Holmes at the end of Season 2,” showrunner Craig Sweeny told Deadline. He also revealed that Sherlock turning out to be alive only become part of the story “after we saw what Robert Carlyle brought to the role of Sherlock Holmes. Watson’s Holmes and Watson were fun to write and watch, and so we devised a way for Sherlock to be present in the real world.”

That suggests that, if that last glimpse of Watson and Mary was real — Sweeny noted it “has several possible interpretations,” with one being that it’s something the doctor envisions “in what may be his dying moments” during surgery — it would either have to be in the future past that or something would have brought him back to UHOP, perhaps whatever would have happened with Sherlock.

There also would’ve been threads to follow for Watson’s team in Season 3. Sasha (Inga Schlingmann), in the aftermath of learning that Beck (Noah Mills) had pretended to be her birth mother and Ingrid (Eve Harlow), giving her a file on the real woman, broke up with Stephens (Peter Mark Kendall). Meanwhile, Ingrid continued to face questions from Lestrade (Rachel Hayward) about Beck’s death (and her father’s). We could easily see a Season 3 where Sasha and Stephens could have maybe found their way back to each other, and Ingrid would have had to figure out how to escape going to prison.

“The heart of Watson was the cases, so if we had come back, we would have continued to hunt the strange and amazing scientific outliers that made up our strongest episodes,” Sweeny told Deadline. “Of course, medical fellowships last three years, so a major theme of season three would have been exploring what would have happened to Ingrid, Stephens, Adam, and Sasha at the end of their Fellowships and how many new doctors would be worked into the mix.”

What will you miss about Watson? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watson, Streaming Now, Paramount+