Jimmy Kimmel Doubles Down on Trump & Targets President’s Marriage

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel joked that his ongoing feud with Donald and Melania Trump has brought the couple closer together.

He highlighed a moment where Melania pulled her hand away from Donald during a meeting with British royalty.

Kimmel also ridiculed a late-night Truth Social post by Trump featuring an AI-generated action image.

Jimmy Kimmel said he likes to think he “played a part” in strengthening the relationship between President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump over the past week.

During Wednesday’s (April 29) edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host said, “Our first couple, Donald and Melania, lately have seemed closer than ever, and I like to think I played a part in that.”

Kimmel was referencing how the Trumps have come together to call for his firing over a joke he made on his show last week. In a mock White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech, Kimmel joked that Melania had the “glow of an expectant widow.” The quip, which Kimmel said was a dig at the couple’s age gap, came just days before the WHCD shooting.

The comedian played a clip of Donald and Melania meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla and told his audience to watch their hands. “The hands say so much,” Kimmel said over footage of the president and first lady briefly holding hands before Melania pulled her hand away.

Did anyone else catch it? pic.twitter.com/6JNjdQyLcQ — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) April 29, 2026

“You know what? Considering the week I’ve had with the first couple, I’m just gonna say that is a completely normal way to interact for two people who are very much in love,” Kimmel stated. “Maybe that’s why his hands are all bruised, from Melania swatting them away.”

Elsewhere in his monologue, Kimmel touched on a Truth Social post Trump made at 4 am on Wednesday. “Iran can’t get their act together. They don’t know how to sign a nonnuclear deal. They better get smart soon!” the president wrote alongside an AI-generated image of himself wielding a machine gun while wearing a dark suit and sunglasses.

“He posted this at 4:05 am. So much for toning down the rhetoric, I guess!” Kimmel quipped. “Can we maybe get him one of those bricks that locks him out of his phone between the hours of midnight and six? Maybe one of those Yondr pouches they have at concerts?”

Kimmel wondered how the Iranians were supposed to react to Trump’s post. “Is this supposed to scare them? Best-case scenario, they go, ‘Okay, you know what? The old man has lost his marbles. He can’t sleep. He’s cosplaying as fat John Wick. I think we need to call his kids to make sure he’s okay.'”

“Does he really think this image will strike fear into the beards of those hardcore religious zealots running around?” he continued. “After two months of being bombed, they’re going to open their laptops and they’re going to look and go: ‘Moojtaba! Get in here! This time he means business.’ He looks like Rambo and Dumbo at the same time!’

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.