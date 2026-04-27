Melania Trump Blasts Jimmy Kimmel After Assassination Attempt

What To Know Melania Trump publicly condemned Jimmy Kimmel for his political monologues and jokes about her family following the assassination attempt at the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

She accused Kimmel of spreading hateful and divisive rhetoric, called for ABC to take action against him, and criticized the network for enabling his behavior.

The incident occurred after shots were fired at the event, marking the third assassination attempt on Donald Trump during his second term, with all key figures unharmed and the alleged shooter apprehended.

Standing behind her husband! First lady Melania Trump has blasted Jimmy Kimmel over his political monologues following the assassination attempt at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. The late night host has been a fierce critic of President Donald Trump.

“Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy – his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,” she wrote on X on April 27.

“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him. Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community?”

This statement came after shots were fired at the 2026 White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington D.C.. Both Melania and President Trump, as well as Vice President JD Vance, and Trump’s Cabinet members, were unharmed. The alleged shooter was apprehended.

Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy- his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America. People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to… — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 27, 2026

This was the third assassination attempt on Trump during his second term.

On April 23, Kimmel made comments about the first lady and Jeffrey Epstein. During his fake WHCA dinner monologue, Kimmel said, “Oh, by the way, before we go any further, Melania, this is Donald. Donald, this is Melania. That was my impression of Jeffrey Epstein.”

He went on to joke, “Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! was suspended in September 2025 due to making comments about Charlie Kirk‘s assassination. The late-night show was brought back just a few weeks later. But, now it seems that Melania wants the host taken off the air for good.