Jimmy Kimmel Blasts Trump Over Joke He Made During King Charles’ Visit

What To Know Jimmy Kimmel criticized Donald Trump for a joke about his own death shortly after demanding Kimmel be fired for a similar joke.

Trump made the quip about his marriage while meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Kimmel defended his previous joke and pointed out Trump’s double standard on the issue.

Jimmy Kimmel turned the tables on Donald Trump on Tuesday night (April 28) after the president made a joke about his own death.

On Tuesday’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host played a clip of Trump talking to the press amid his meeting with King Charles and Queen Camilla. During the speech, Trump talked about his late mother, who was a fan of the royals, and her 63-year marriage to his father.

“They were married for 63 years, and, uh, excuse me, if you don’t mind,” Trump said before turning to first lady Melania Trump. “That’s a record we won’t be able to match, darling. I’m sorry. Just not going to work out that way.”

“Wait a minute,” Kimmel responded. “Did he just make a joke about his death? My god. You should be fired for that!”

Kimmel’s quip came after the Trumps called for ABC to fire the host after he made a joke about Melania on last Thursday’s (April 23) show. In a mock White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech, Kimmel joked, “Our first lady Melania is here. Look at her, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

Following the shooting at Saturday’s (April 25) WHCD, certain MAGA supporters twisted Kimmel’s words to make it seem like he was mocking the situation or calling for Trump’s assassination. Melania called out Kimmel’s “hateful and violent rhetoric” and said, “It is time for ABC to take a stand.”

Trump also called for Kimmel’s firing, writing on Truth Social that the comedian’s joke was “something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC.”

Kimmel defended his comments on Monday (April 27), explaining it was “obviously a joke about their age difference… a very light roast joke about the fact that he’s almost 80 and she’s younger than I am. It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination, and they know that I’ve been very vocal for many years, speaking out against gun violence in particular.”

On Tuesday’s show, Kimmel stated, “Only Donald Trump would demand I be fired for making a joke about his old age and then a day later go out and make a joke about his own old age!”

You can watch Kimmel’s full opening monologue in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.