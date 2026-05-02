‘Duck Dynasty’: Willie & Korie Robertson’s Son Rowdy Makes Rare Appearance

What To Know Willie and Korie Robertson visited Harding University to see their youngest son Rowdy.

Willie orchestrated an intervention to encourage his son John Luke to finish college.

Christian Huff and Jacob Mayo endured more challenges.

It was back to school for Willie and Korie Robertson on Duck Dynasty: Revival. The couple returned to their old stomping grounds of Harding University during the May 2 episode for reasons explained below.

Back at home, the son-in-laws Christian Huff and Jacob Mayo continued their process with Willie’s brother Jase and colleague Jay Stone of becoming Buck Men. This round of tests ends up being especially painful for one. Read on to see what shenanigans unfold.

Willie and Korie returned to the campus of Harding University to visit their son Rowdy. Their youngest was adopted at age 14 and now going to the same school as his parents. Rowdy’s also in a fraternity, who gifted Kori a jersey and surrounded her with a serenade. During the tour, Willie stopped by where he played basketball at the intramural center. Maybe he was out of practice with his shooting game, but he did redeem himself making a basket here and there. The time there got him thinking how much he wished his son John Luke had finished school. Making it even more frustrating for him was the fact John Luke was only two classes or so left before getting his degree.

He hoped to change that. Willie enlisted Justin Martin to unknowingly sequester John Luke with a bag over his head to the University of Louisiana Monroe (ULM). It’s there he hoped to turn his serial un-finisher into a finisher. Willie set up a meeting with the campus recruiters to help encourage John Luke to go back to school. John Luke had a wife, kids, and businesses, and didn’t really see the need to do so. Willie continued his efforts by having John Luke go water skiing there and get a feel for the activities around.

Other family members joined them in a classroom where they debated the subject. “College does not equal success.” John Luke made his case. He argued other Robertson kids like Sadie did not finish college and was successful. Willie felt this was different considering he was mere credits away and Sadie’s business actually pays him rent. During a party later in the episode John Luke announced he decided to re-enroll in school not because of his dad, water skiing, or the delicious cake, but to show he could finish something.

It was important for Willie to keep the family tradition of Mayhaw jelly alive. His late father Phil was a big proponent of this idea of living off the land. He put the family to work by picking the berries from the tree. The Hoff family dominated this competition. From there, Willie and Uncle Si reminisced about times long ago. Willie’s mom Miss Kay opened up about why it was so important. “It will die if more families don’t pick it up,” she said. Willie gave a demonstration of making Mayhaw for the grandkids. Personal home deliveries were made to each of the family members with jars, showing how these connections can be a powerful thing.

Something a little less heartwarming was Jay Stone putting Willie’s “Yuppie” son-in-laws Christian and Jacob through some ju-jitsu training. His idea was everything you learn on the mat, you could apply to the woods. Si observed and gave his usual commentary. “You look like two squirrels that just came out of an oak tree fighting over a Pop-Tart.” Jay Stone basically told them they suck. Jase said this will teach them discipline and humility.

Christian saw the exercise as a piece of cake. Si further described them as, “Two gorillas who tried to make love to a football. A lot of effort, but nothing accomplished.” The guys were able to choose an experienced partner for their next exercise. They chose Mallory, who happened to be a brown belt and head instructor. This didn’t end well for them. They learned not to underestimate a woman. Jay gave them two thumbs way down. Jacob and Christian then faced off just because Jay thought it would be funny. Jacob won the first round by tap out. Christian hurt his shoulder, even though he was up on points in the second round. The fight was declared a draw. Their journey trying to prove they were worthy of joining the Robertson family business continued.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Saturdays, 10/9c, A&E