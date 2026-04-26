‘Marshals’: Riley Green Performs New Song on ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff

Country music star Riley Green performed a new song at the end of Marshals Season 1 Episode 9. The performance served as a backdrop for a moment of connection for the Marshals team after one of their own nearly died at the hands of a Dutton enemy. Warning: Marshals Season 1 Episode 9 spoilers ahead.

Green debuted as Navy SEAL veteran Garrett in Marshals Episode 8. He returned in Episode 9 and helped the fight to save Andrea (Ash Santos) from the bad guy, Randall Clegg (Michael Cudlitz). Garrett became the team’s eyes, being a “ghost” who could monitor the enemies from afar and warn the Marshals of their movements as they tried to find Andrea on the compound.

Clegg was not in Yellowstone, but he was introduced as a longtime enemy of the Duttons in Marshals Episode 3. He kidnapped Andrea as his form of “frontier justice,” and he wanted to publicly execute her to punish Kayce (Luke Grimes) and the Dutton family for killing his own son. He also wanted to send a message to the federal government for allegedly turning its back on Montana residents. Andrea was saved, and Clegg was arrested. Then the Marshals gang got some needed rest and relaxation at Kayce’s house after the dust settled.

Garrett has been pursuing a music career in Nashville, but the veteran is struggling to succeed. He was in good spirits after feeling like he was a necessary part of a team again, though. After being fired from his position on their SEAL team by Cal (Logan Marshall-Green) after a traumatic event, Garrett has struggled to find a path forward. But he’s connecting with the Marshals, and Cal is warming up to his presence. Kayce revealed, while looking at his military medals with Garrett, that his late wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), put the medals on display, but he never told her how he earned them.

Green, as Garrett, performed “My Way” at the end of the episode while the team sat under the stars at East Camp. The song came out on April 17, about one week before this Marshals episode aired. It’s a romantic song about longing for a lost love. It made Kayce think of Monica, which brought tears to his eyes.

He walked away for a private moment. Andrea joined him and said she was grateful to be on a team with him. The looks in both of their eyes hinted at potential romantic interest.

Grimes previously told us that Kayce’s love life after Monica’s death is being carefully planned on the Yellowstone spinoff.

“That was something that I wanted to approach very carefully,” he told our sibling publication, Swooon, at CBS Fest on April 15. “I had a feeling that if we did it too fast, fans of the original show would be very upset, and it just didn’t feel right.”

“It’s hard to have the lead of a show not have some sort of romantic thing going on,” he continued, “but we’re taking our time with it. Hopefully, down the road at some point, when it feels right, he can have something like that in his life again.”

Marshals, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS

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