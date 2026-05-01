‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Announces ‘All-Star’ Season Schedule After Abrupt Changes

Celebrity Jeopardy! has announced when the rest of the All-Star episodes will air after making abrupt schedule changes.

Since the All-Star season premiered on March 13, fans have had to tune into Jeopardy!‘s socials to see if there would be a new episode the next week. The scheduled changes began in April. April 3 didn’t have a new episode, due to it being Easter.

Then, the following week, a rerun aired because the special, Artemis II: Coming Home – ABC News Special, aired in the game show‘s normal spot. Celebrity Jeopardy! returned the following week, but was set back since three celebrities didn’t play their quarterfinal games.

The show did not air again on April 24, which was already planned, due to the NFL draft. Now that it’s May, Celebrity Jeopardy! will be airing all of its episodes within three weeks.

Jeopardy!‘s Instagram page shared the schedule on May 1. “This MAY come in handy, Jeopardy! fans,” the post was captioned.

Robin Thede, Patton Oswalt, and Margaret Cho will compete in the fifth quarterfinal on Friday, May 1. The final quarterfinal game will then be played by Ray Romano, Mira Sorvino, and Mo Rocca on May 8.

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The following week, Jeopardy! fans will get two doses of the game and host Ken Jennings since the syndicated version will air before the celebrity version. That Monday, May 11, season 2 of Pop Culture Jeopardy! begins on Netflix.

The three semifinal games on May 12, 13, and 14. The winners from the quarterfinal games will face off against the previous seasons’ winners — Ike Barinholtz, Lisa Ann Walter, and W. Kamau Bell.

The semifinal matchups include Walter, Katie Nolan, and Mina Kimes. Bell will face off in game two against Steven Weber and Sean Gunn. Barinholtz’s competitors will be determined by the final two quarterfinal matches.

The three winners from the semifinal games will compete in the final on Friday, May 15. Whoever wins takes home $1 million for their charity, the Celebrity Jeopardy! trophy, and bragging rights of being the best All-Star.

Celebrity Jeopardy!: All-Stars, Fridays, 8/7c, ABC, stream next day on Hulu