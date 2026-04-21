‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’s Tim Simons Tells Ken Jennings About ‘Anxiety Attacks’ Before Show

Even celebrities get anxiety. Tim Simons told Celebrity Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings that he and another contestant had “anxiety attacks” before they appeared on the game show.

On the April 17 episode of Celebrity Jeopardy!, Simons played against Andy Richter and Mina Kimes. Kimes won the game and advanced to the semifinals.

But, Simons was the spotlight interview of the show. His story was posted to Instagram, where he told Jennings that he and fellow All-Star player Jackie Tohn experienced anxiety before going on the show.

“We know you from Veep, but you’re also on Nobody Wants This now, and you can’t talk about that without talking about your show wife, Jackie Tohn, who is a Celebrity Jeopardy! All-Star,” Jennings said. “Did you guys share notes?”

“Well, like all good relationships, you have to have a good relationship with your TV wife, so we have talked about strategies,” Simons said. “She is very happy that she beat Neil deGrasse Tyson. I think she is going to be saying that until the day that she dies.”

“Mostly, we just talk about the general anxiety attacks about appearing on here. There is a lot of mental health support between us.”

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“That’s great. And no airing of grievances, I hope,” Jennings replied.

“Those are private. That’s none of your business,” Simons joked.

Kimes, along with Katie Nolan, Steven Weber, and Sean Gunn, have all advanced to the semifinals. They will face off against the two upcoming winners, and the previous seasons’ winner — Ike Barinholtz, Lisa Ann Walter, and W. Kamau Bell.

The fifth quarterfinals game against Robin Thede, Patton Oswalt, and Margaret Cho will air on May 1 since there will be no new episode on April 24. Mo Rocca, Ray Romano, and Mira Sorvino will play in the last quarterfinal game. The date for that has not yet been announced, but May 8 is likely.

Three semifinal games will take place, with the winner from those games advancing to the finals. The winner will take home $1 million for their chosen charity, the Celebrity Jeopardy! trophy, and bragging rights for being the best All-Star.

Celebrity Jeopardy!: All-Stars, Fridays, 8/7c, ABC, stream next day on Hulu