What To Know The penultimate episode of 9-1-1 Season 9 ends on a shocking cliffhanger involving a main character.

Buck faces his past after a call involving a young child — and a devastating accident later on.

It’s only been about a year since Bobby (Peter Krause) died on 9-1-1. Earlier this season, Eddie’s (Ryan Guzman) grandmother shockingly died as well. Could there be another reason to mourn after next week’s Season 9 finale?! The Thursday, April 30, episode certainly suggests so — and after killing off two minor characters, too! Warning: Spoilers for 9-1-1 Season 9 Episode 17 ahead!

9-1-1 hasn’t forgotten about the migrants the 118 rescued after a building fire in Episode 16. Eddie and Hen (Aisha Hinds) especially haven’t; they’re the ones to bring all the donated supplies and clothes to the hospital, so they’re there when ICE shows up to detain all of the migrants.

Hen and Eddie turn to Athena (Angela Bassett) and her lawyer friend, Gabi (Tasha Smith), for help with the human trafficking victims, but it’s the detective who worked the case, Hooks (Josh Stamberg), of whom Athena is suspicious, that they need. He’s the one who spoke with the migrants. But Athena also does some digging of her own and tracks down the truck in which the migrants were transported to that building to the mob.

When she brings the information to Hooks, he tells her he’s planning an imminent raid on the leader’s house already. She’s skeptical, but he insists she ride along so he can prove that he can do his job. During the raid, however, Hooks is alone when he shoots their target. He claims he had a gun, but all Athena finds is a phone. Then, Hooks shoots her. 9-1-1 isn’t about to kill Athena, right?! (We’re thinking no, but it’s certainly a cliffhanger!)

Meanwhile, Buck (Oliver Stark) gets a blast from his past after he rescues a kid, Theo, who climbed an electrical tower following his balloon: He’s the son of friends Connor (Colin McCalla) and Kameron’s (Chelsea Kane) — and technically the firefighter’s biological son, since he donated sperm. (The casting? Spectacular.)

Buck begins wondering if he’s a deadbeat donor, since it’s been four years — and awkwardly reminds Eddie that he wasn’t around for Chris’ younger years when he asks if he would’ve recognized his son after missing out on that time — and he was the one to ghost his friends. As Buck explains to Eddie, as soon as he held Theo, he knew if he stayed in his life, it would get messy. Now, Connor and Kameron want to have dinner, and Buck admits he feels weird about it. It turns out they want to basically interrogate him on his behavior since Theo is very … active. So, they ask questions: Did he ever get kicked out of school? Has he always been reckless? He’s not a criminal, right? Can Kameron talk to his mom? They’re interrupted by Theo nearly setting fire to the house.

The next day, Buck laments about having created demon spawn to Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and worries he’ll grow into a monster just like him. His captain assures him he’s not a monster or a bad person, just impulsive but with a good heart. Parents just get overwhelmed, but Chimney knows Kameron and Connor adore Theo.

Then, a 9-1-1 call comes in of a boat about to fly off the hitch on a car on a bridge, and the subsequent crash. When the 118 arrives on the scene, however, it’s déjà vu, and just like they tried to hold Eddie back at Shannon’s scene, they all try to keep Buck back because the victims are his friends — and yes, Theo is in the car with them. The good news? Theo’s OK and quickly handed over to Buck, who brings him to the ambulance and keeps him facing away because… The tragic news? Kameron and Connor both die.

Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) joins Buck at the hospital, and the two see Theo off to his emergency placement family until his next of kin can be found. Buck checks if it’s OK that he checks on him, and Theo says as long as his dad OKs it. But we all know where this is going, right? It’ll be shocking if the season doesn’t end with Buck taking Theo in.

Hen, meanwhile, checks on Eddie, who has talked to Buck, who sounds overwhelmed. Eddie keeps thinking about driving home after Shannon’s death; he can’t remember what he told Chris, but they were both devastated, and his son at least had him.

So… how worried are you about Athena? What do you think will happen with Buck and Theo? Let us know in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC