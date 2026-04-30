LeAnn Rimes Speaks Out After She Is Forced to Cancel Shows Due to ‘Severe Illness’

What To Know LeAnn Rimes has canceled her Spokane and Seattle concerts due to a “severe illness.”

The affected shows have been rescheduled, with Rimes assuring fans she will return to the stage soon.

Rimes has recently shared personal and health struggles, including family issues and ongoing medical treatments.

LeAnn Rimes has said she is “truly heartbroken” after having to cancel two of her upcoming concerts due to “severe illness.”

The 9-1-1: Nashville star was scheduled to perform today, Thursday (April 30), in Spokane, Washington, and then Friday (May 1), in Seattle, Washington. However, the singer took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (April 29) to reveal she’s had to cancel the performances.

“Due to severe illness, I am unable to travel & perform this week,” Rimes wrote. “I’m sorry to share that the upcoming shows in Spokane and Seattle will be rescheduled. Also, good news as we will be seeing you very soon.”

Rimes confirmed that she’d rescheduled the shows for Sunday, May 31, in Spokane, and Tuesday, June 2, in Seattle.

“I am truly heartbroken to have to reschedule and I am so very grateful for your kindness and continued support as I recover,” she added. “I look forward to being back on stage and seeing you very soon.”

The “Can’t Fight the Moonlight” hitmaker didn’t share any further details about her illness, but the post comes just days after she mentioned there were “heart wrenching things happening at home with family.”

In an Instagram post celebrating her 15th wedding anniversary with her husband, Eddie Cibrian, in Cabo, Rimes wrote, “We got to step away for 3 days amidst work and some very tense, heart wrenching things happening at home with family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes)

She added, “It’s been a different anniversary, one filled with tears and worry, but in between, there were moments of laughter and deep gratitude for this love of ours. Day by day, we walk hand in hand through the rollercoaster of life… and god, i’m so grateful that it’s with each other.”

“We’ve been through so much in our 15 years as husband and wife. we know how to ride the waves 🌊, hold each other in times of need, mend what needs mending. i’m so proud of what we have created together. 15 years is just the beginning,” she concluded the post.

Rimes has been open about her health struggles over the years, including opening up about her battle with psoriasis in 2020, her dental bridge falling out during a live performance, and undergoing a blood plasma replacement procedure earlier this year.

Last month, she went viral after sharing a video of herself undergoing “deep jaw release therapy.” The so-called self-healing process saw a doctor physically resetting Rimes’ jaw before she began crying uncontrollably.

After some commenters accused Rimes of acting in the video, she told Entertainment Weekly, “The people were commenting, being [like], ‘Of course the camera was on, she was gonna cry.’ I’m like, ‘I can act, but I am not that good. I am not that good.’ I’m not Meryl Streep!”