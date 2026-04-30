What To Know Dr. Charles suspects that Theo is trying to take his job on Chicago Med.

The preview for the May 6 episode also shows an influx of patients coming to the hospital and a major moment for Asher.

We just got over potentially saying goodbye to Dr. Daniel Charles (and Oliver Platt) when he had a stroke. Now, it might be his job in jeopardy that leads to just that on Chicago Med. Say it isn’t so!

The end of the April 29 episode and preview for the May 6 episode do have us worried, though. At the end of “Exit Strategies,” Sharon (S. Epatha Merkerson) told Charles that his evaluation was fine — except for his fMRI scans being flagged. He assumes it was Theo. “He’s actually been making these weird moves while I was away, and I was starting to think, call me crazy, that he actually wanted my job,” he admits.

Charles doesn’t think he should be worried until Sharon gives him a reason to be: Turnover for psych patients went up 27% the first week Theo was running things, and she’s now concerned that a picture is forming for the board. Charles argues that’s because Theo doesn’t think psychiatrists and their patients need to talk, and when he asks if the other doc will get away with it, she doesn’t answer. He expected her to tell him, “Don’t worry, Danny, everything’s going to be OK,” but Sharon tells him, “I wish I could, Daniel, but I think we may have a fight on our hands.”

Now, the preview for the penultimate episode of Season 11 shows Charles confronting Theo: “You’re going to make a play for my job? I think we’re done here.” But the other man tells him, “No, I think you’re done here.” Listen, we love seeing Manish Dayal back on a medical drama (we’ll always miss The Resident) and we enjoyed Theo working alongside Charles, even in conflict with him, but there is no Gaffney or Chicago Med without Charles.

Elsewhere in the video, which you can watch above, a riot at a prison brings 40 injured to the hospital, and Lenox (Sarah Ramos) has security brought in. Plus, Asher (Jessy Schram) goes into labor!

What do you want to see in the last two episodes of Chicago Med Season 11? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC